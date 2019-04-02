Less than five years ago, a major meeting of the minds happened and a sex toy company looking to "close the pleasure gap," Dame Products, was born. With their first toy, Eva, Dame Products turned to Indiegogo to get funding for their 2014 product, and that toy was the first of its kind: a hands-free vibrator that could be worn during penetrative sex (or during solo play), thanks to the wings that tuck comfortably under the labia part of the vulva. Since then, Dame Products has created five vibrators and one pillow, specifically designed to make sex even better. And now, the company has introduced its newest launch, a clitoral-stimulating sex toy called Kip ($85).

"We started from the idea of an ergonomic pencil and then realized that the soft triangular shape had other benefits for getting into nooks and crannies, while still being big enough for a powerful motor," founder and CTO/CPO at Dame Products Janet Lieberman tells Bustle. "Kip is one of our most exploratory products — the flutter tip, curved cup, and rounded shaft edges all give different sensations, and the way the product can be held many different ways encourages trying different uses."

Fortunately, I've been lucky enough to try all of Dame's products, and I have yet to be disappointed. In fact, in October of 2018, I declared Pom my favorite sex toy of all time, not only because I actually whispered to it in the middle of the night, "I love you," but because, for me, it was everything I'd dreamed of and wanted, but just wasn't aware of until that very moment. With Pom having set such a high standard for my vulva and myself, personally, I wasn't sure how well Kip and I would mesh. Would Kip have me whispering, "I love you?" You'll have to keep reading to find out.

1. It Sort Of Makes You Feel Like Picasso Dame Products Do I go into sex toys hoping to feel like I'm Picasso? No. In fact, it's never crossed my mind, to be honest. But the shape of Kip makes you feel like you're holding a paint brush — or a really thick pen — and you're about to draw yourself into total ecstasy. Simply, it's beautiful, both aesthetically and in what it has to offer. The latter we'll get to in a moment.

2. It Feels Natural In Your Hand Dame Products Because it is so reminiscent of a pencil or pen, in the way you hold it, it's very ergonomic. So if you're someone prone to cramps in your hands from masturbating too long (as if too is ever enough), cramps aren't likely to be an issue with Kip — no matter your age or flexibility (or lack there of).

3. It's Super Discreet Dame Products While I've never had a problem trying to disguise my sex toys, I know for others discretion is everything, and I respect that. What's great about Kip is it can pass for lipstick or something similar — until you start pushing buttons of course — making it ideal for adding to your travel-friendly sex toy collection.

4. It Has A Sort Of Scooping Technique To It Dame Products When I showed Kip to a friend, she pointed out that it looked like it had a little scoop, which isn't totally wrong. What she's talking about is the "cupped face," as Dame calls it. For me, the cupped face, when holding it like a pen and pressing it against my clitoris felt like heaven. As someone who falls in that 70 to 80 percent of women who need clitoral stimulation to climax, this cupped face is everything.

5. It's Flexible Dame Products When it comes to sex toys, especially those that are dealing with clitoral stimulation, there needs to be some movement and flexibility. Kip, in addition to the cupped face, also offers a flutter tip that moves, so you an add more pressure or decrease pressure against you clitoris — it's really all about what works best for you.

6. It Has Round And Smooth Edges Dame Products Although the cupped face and flutter tip does cater to the clitoris, because the whole vibrator is round with smooth edges, it can actually be used to stimulate the entire vulva: the labia, the inner vagina, the perineum — wherever you enjoy stimulation through vibration, Kip is there to deliver.

7. It's The Complete Package Dame Products Did I love Kip? Yes. It's discreet, it's comfortable to use, and it has five patterns and intensity adjustments that can be easily changed. It's also waterproof, which is always a selling point for me. I'd highly recommend it to anyone and everyone who loves both clitoral and vulva stimulation. I also noticed immediately it was one of the quietest vibrators I've ever used, so if that's something that's important to you, then that's another plus for Kip.