The 7 Best Tea Pots

For a kettle and teapot in one, this pick is built for tea-lovers. The Breville One-Touch Teamaker is your one-stop shop for tea-brewing. It features a built-in basket with an automatic lower and lifting cycle for optimal brewing. The variable temperature control means brewing your favorite tea varieties at the right temperature and at high volume, with this pitcher’s 51-ounce capacity. There are even preprogrammed settings for Black, Green, White, Oolong, and Herbal teas or for brew strength, including mild, medium, and strong.

This thing is loaded with tech features: the LCD timer allows you to also keep track digitally of how long your tea needs to brew. The auto-start feature means this pick is pre-programmable so set up your tea in advance and it will automatically start brewing at the time you assign — great for tea fresh first thing without you lifting a finger. Plus, the 60-minute keep warm feature will be sure you tea is still hot even if you don’t get to it immediately.

This pick can also double as a more widely-functional kettle too for all your water-boiling needs. The durable Schott glass this kettle is made from resists staining, but to clean, use a vinegar-water solution on the “Hot Water setting” ⁠— this pick doesn’t appear to be dishwasher-safe.

What reviewers say: "This appliance tries to take the art out of tea making. I mean that in a good way. You tell it "tea, black, medium", pour in the water and put in the tea leaves, and it does the rest. [...] It heats the water, drops the tea basket into it, leaves it there for the allotted time, pulls it out again, and beeps. [...] You can make a single mug (aka two tea cups) [...] Or you can make a dozen cups; there's a mode that keeps moving the basket up and down in the water to ensure maximum contact."