Vacuum sealing your food can help it stay fresh for longer, protect it from freezer burn, and quickly add flavor while you’re marinating. To make the process super easy, the best vacuum seal containers remove air quickly, and they’re durable and easy to clean.

Exposure to air is one of the main reasons food starts to go bad. To help extend the life of fresh food and leftovers, each of these vacuum seal containers quickly removes air in preparation for storage. In most cases, this requires the use of a hand pump, but if you want to streamline the process, you can opt for a container with a sealer built right into the lid. And if you're in the market for versatility, I’ve included a countertop electric vacuum sealer that works with both containers and vacuum storage bags.

As with any food storage container, you have different materials to choose from. Several of the containers below are made from BPA-free plastic, which is lightweight and durable but can absorb odors and stains over time. Glass containers, on the other hand, are naturally more resistant to stains and odors and most have the benefit of being oven-safe, but keep in mind that they are heavier and more fragile than plastic.

Whichever material you choose, these are the best vacuum seal containers on Amazon in a variety of sizes and styles to help you make food last longer.

1. A Plastic Set With A Variety Of Sizes Lasting Freshness Vacuum Seal Food Storage Containers (Set of 9) $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring nine BPA-free plastic containers ranging in size from 18 ounces to 5.5 quarts, these vacuum seal containers with a pump cover a variety of needs. To create a vacuum seal, use the included hand pump on the valve built into each storage lid. The spill-proof lids also feature four latches that snap closed to create an airtight seal. These containers are safe to use in the microwave, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher, but the lids should be placed on the top rack. The vacuum pump is hand wash only though. According to a reviewer: “These containers really keep your food fresher. My strawberries lasted days in these instead of a couple days. Celery lasted 2 to 3 weeks.”

2. A Glass Set That’s Good For Storing & Reheating Food Lasting Freshness Vacuum Seal Food Storage Containers (Set of 2) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon With these glass vacuum-sealed containers, you can store and heat up food in the microwave or oven using the same container. This set includes a 35-ounce and 52-ounce container with airtight and spill-proof BPA-free plastic lids, along with a hand pump to create the vacuum seal. The containers are safe to go into the refrigerator, freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher, but the lids are top-rack wash only (and should not be put in the microwave or oven) and the pump should be washed by hand. Before reheating food in the container, be sure defrost or bring to room temperature first in order to keep the glass from cracking. According to a reviewer: “We love these leftover dishes! A major improvement over the plastic ones we used to use.”

4. A Large Plastic Set For Storing Flour, Sugar & Other Pantry Items Lasting Freshness Vacuum Seal Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon My pick for best airtight containers for sugar and flour is this set that includes a 14-ounce, 1.1-quart, 2.1-quart, 3.8-quart, and 6.3-quart container, along with an included vacuum hand pump. The largest container has plenty of room for a 5-pound bag of flour, while the 3.8-quart size has more than enough room for a 4-pound bag of sugar. The spill-proof lids have four tabs that close for an airtight seal, and they'e freezer- and top rack dishwasher-safe, while the containers themselves are freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. The vacuum pump should be hand washed. According to a reviewer: “I use it to store my dry products in the pantry. The vacuum process is very easy and it seems to maintain vacuum pretty well.”

5. A 1-Pound Container That’s The Best For Coffee Coffeevac 1-Pound The Ultimate Vacuum Sealed Coffee Container $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly rated vacuum seal container for coffee features a two-way valve that seals out oxygen while allowing the coffee beans' carbon dioxide to slowly escape — necessary since a buildup of the bean's naturally occurring carbon dioxide over time can lead to exploding. (Yikes!) There’s no need to pump with this option — just press the button on the lid and push it down onto the container to create a seal. It’s perfect for a pound of coffee, but can also be used for tea or other dry goods. This container is not microwave or dishwasher safe and should be hand washed with mild soap. However, it can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. Made from durable, food-grade plastic, it's available in 18 colors and prints, including all black, clear with a colored lid, and a floral pattern. According to a reviewer: “Upon receiving the coffeevac I immediately noticed that my coffee beans stayed fresh longer. While they didn't keep that "fresh out of the bag" aroma and taste forever, they remained very fresh for about a week and fresh for 2 weeks more.”

6. This Small Glass Container Set That’s Perfect For Baby Food X-Chef Vacuum Seal Containers (Set of 6) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These glass vacuum seal containers are the perfect size for storing homemade baby food and other small portions. The set includes six 4-ounce glass containers with leakproof, BPA-free Tritan plastic and silicone lids, and you create a vacuum seal using the included hand pump. The containers are freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe. However, the lids are not microwave-safe and you should remove the silicone vacuum valve and gasket from the lids before putting them in the dishwasher. The set also comes with a plastic tray to keep the containers organized. According to a reviewer: “The vacuum pump works perfectly and easy to use. The suction is so tight that the only way to remove the lid was to allow air into the container by moving the center silicone piece. Vacuum seal lasts for several days.”