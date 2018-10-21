The 7 Best Vitamins For Hair Loss
Premature hair loss can be frustrating to deal with, but luckily, there are ways to treat it — like adding one of the best vitamins for hair loss to your daily routine. While you should always aim to consume a variety of nutrient-dense foods as your main source of vitamins, supplements can be a great addition if you're not getting enough of certain nutrients.
Since there are many different vitamins for hair available, I tapped Dr. Debra Jaliman, an NYC-based dermatologist, to learn which options are most effective. She recommends looking for amino-acid- and protein-rich supplements, specifically an ingredient called L-Cysteine, as they help the body produce a vital component of hair structure: keratin. As well, biotin and antioxidants such as vitamins C and E are also vital. "Free radicals can damage the scalp and the hair follicles, and these antioxidants help cells fight off free radicals," she says, adding that vitamin B12 and iron also play an important role in hair growth.
To help you navigate the often-confusing world of dietary supplements, I've compiled a research-backed list of the best vitamins to take for skin and hair based on Dr. Jaliman's recommendations. I've included a variety of options at different price points for you to choose from. Shop my picks, below.
Editor's note: There are a variety of factors that contribute to hair loss, and while vitamins can help, it's always best to check with your doctor before adding a supplement to your diet.
1The Overall Best Multivitamin For Hair Loss
Nutrafol's clinically-tested women's hair vitamin, which won an Allure Beauty Award in 2018, comes highly-recommended by Dr. Jaliman, who likes that it's drug-free and made with natural botanicals — including a special blend of vitamins, collagen and resveratrol — that help fight hair loss, rather than promote general hair health. "It has components that many other hair growth supplements do not have," she says, noting that it can also be taken as a preventative measure.
2Also Great: An Antioxidant-Packed Vegan Supplement That Builds Collagen
Garden of Life's gluten-free and organic plant collagen builder is great if you're after a vegan, non-GMO supplement. With a blend of free-radical-fighting antioxidants, biotin, and vitamins A, C and E, it's designed to "give the body some of the nutrients it needs for healthy hair." Plus, it has natural extracts like turmeric and green tea that fight inflammation.
3An Advanced Collagen Formula With Hyaluronic Acid
The amino acids found in collagen can help your body function better. "The more collagen we have, the healthier our hair will be," notes Dr. Jaliman, and ForestLeaf's advanced collagen supplement is a solid non-GMO and gluten-free choice. It contains 1,000 milligrams of three different types of collagen (along with hair-strengthening ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C), which Dr. Jaliman says often boosts scalp health, too.
4A Targeted L-Cysteine Protein Supplement That'll Boost Hair Growth
Dr. Jaliman says that "L-Cysteine is one of the most crucial of the amino acids for hair growth." This targeted supplement from NOW offers free radical support and helps to maintain the structure of proteins in the body. Each tablet contains 500 milligrams of L-Cysteine along with vitamin B6 and vitamin C.
5A Budget-Friendly Vitamin B12 Supplement That Also Promotes Hair Growth
Vitamin B12, aka "the energy vitamin," works to convert the food you eat into energy, thereby playing a major role in hair growth. And since B12 is naturally found in animal products like meat and fish, a targeted supplement like Nature Made's additive-free B12 — which has 1,000 micrograms in each softgel — is particularly important for vegetarians and vegans. "A lack of B12 will cause hair growth to slow down or even stop completely in some people," says Dr. Jaliman.
6A Targeted Biotin Supplement That Supports Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails
Nature's Bounty is an affordable and beloved supplement brand, so naturally their biotin softgels come highly-recommended consumers and doctors alike. Biotin, says Dr. Jaliman, is "important for energy production and known to improve hair health." Each softgel contains 10,000 micrograms of biotin, a type of B vitamin that supports energy metabolism and is known for its hair, skin, and nail benefits.
7An Iron Supplement That Strengthens Hair & Won't Irritate Sensitive Stomachs
If you have a sensitive stomach or don't tolerate supplements well, you'll love Pure Micronutrients' easy-to-digest Iron Plus. According to Dr. Jaliman, low iron levels can actually cause unwanted changes in hair structure, such as thinning or shedding. Iron Plus is a targeted, non-GMO formula — complete with folic acid and vitamins C, B6 and B12 — that'll strengthen your hair follicles.
