If you're looking to upgrade your pup's crate, you can't go wrong with one of the best waterproof dog crate mats. Not only will it help ensure that your pup is comfortable, but it'll also help protect the surface below and make it that much easier to clean. However, there are a few things to consider before spending money on your dog's cozy new cushion.

First, you'll have to find out what part of the mat is waterproof. Does it have a waterproof membrane below the cover? Is the base of the mat made with waterproof material? Or, is the entire mat lined with waterproof fabric? Those specs will matter while deciding on the right choice for your home and dog.

Furthermore, if your dog is arthritic or experiences joint pain, you might want to focus your attention on softer mats with plush memory foam that's easy on aching canine joints. Also consider ones with a padded border so your dog can rest their head. Different mats on the market can even handle the outdoors, and they come with carrying handles so you can take them from the crate to the park. Others options can even be used outside the crate as a bed as well.

Your pup will love you no matter what — and the best dog mats will make being in their crate just a little more comfy. And since most of these come in a range of sizes, make sure to consider how big your dog and crate are so you purchase the right one.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best For Large Dogs: A Memory Foam Mat That's Orthopedic Dobed4less Orthopedic Dog Crate Mat $80 | Amazon see on amazon With more than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this orthopedic dog mat is a great overall choice for larger pups because it comes in bigger sizes. The anti-skid denim cover is removable and machine-washable — and below that is waterproof liner that can be removed via zipper. Plus, it's filled with plush, gel-infused memory foam that keeps dogs from getting too warm while remaining gentle on arthritic joints. And if your pup likes to chew, don't worry: There's an extra cover cover available with your purchase. And unlike some other waterproof mats, this one can be used as a standalone bed. According to a fan: "The waterproof casing seems very durable and it came with two covers. My dog was so excited over it and immediately ran into his crate. The other awesome part of this is that it’s a perfect fit for his crate." Available sizes: Large, Extra-Large, XX-Large, Jumbo

2. Another Orthopedic Memory Foam Option For Smaller Dogs Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Similar to the previous dog mat mentioned, this one is made with cushy memory foam that's easy on sore dog joints. However, unlike the previous selection, it's available in small, medium, and large sizes. Therefore, it's suitable for both petite pups and medium-size dogs. This mat also boasts 4 inches of cushion, but it isn't pure memory foam. Instead, there are 2 inches of high-density support foam at the base with 2 inches of memory foam on top. A waterproof layer is used to encase the foam for extra protection, and a velour cover is wrapped around the entire mat for added comfort. That outer layer boasts a skid-proof bottom, and it can be removed and cleaned in the washing machine. According to a fan: "The best part is that they put a waterproof casing over the thick memory foam cushion! My sweet old black lab will sometimes wet the bed and now I don't have to worry about urine getting in the cushion!" Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

3. This Extra-Absorbent Mat That’s Perfect For Puppies Gorilla Grip Waterproof Bed Mat $23 | Amazon see on amazon While it's not as soft and luxurious as the other choices on this list, if your dog is having accidents, it may be beneficial to consider a waterproof mat that doubles as a urine pad — like this one. It's designed with four layers of quilted cotton and leakproof liners that quickly soak up accidents, and the edges are also leakproof to help keep the mess contained. Plus, the bottom is lined with slip-resistant Gorilla Grip material which helps prevent it from bunching up inside your dog's crate. Cleaning it is as simple as tossing it into the washing machine — and the absorbent filling is guaranteed to work for up to 300 washes. According to a fan: "This mat/pee pad is 100% waterproof and absorbent. After an hour the back of the pad and floor are still dry. After one wash and dry it came out perfectly." Available sizes: 8 sizes from 14 x 10 inches to 46 x 28 inches

4. The Best For Relaxing Outside: A Mat That Comes With A Travel Bag AMOFY Collapsible Pet Mat $29 | Amazon see on amazon Not all dog crate mats can hold up to the outdoors, and many are quickly ruined in damp weather. This mat, however, is made from soft polyester with reinforced stitching for added durability. Per the brand, the frontside of the mat is waterproof and the backside is anti-slip. It's also scratch- and claw-resistant. And like the others, it's machine-washable. However, unlike the other mats on this list, this one comes with a drawstring travel bag so it's easy to take with you while camping, hiking, or picnicking. It's also available in two vibrant colors: orange and teal blue. According to a fan: "I have two little dogs, I dog sit and I take some of my dogs to the office, so I needed something easy to pack, big enough for dogs of different sizes, comfortable (otherwise my super spoiled dogs won't use it) and waterproof. This one checked all the boxes!" Available size: 43 x 26 inches

5. The Best Budget Option Yitesen Dog Crate Mat $16 | Amazon see on amazon Big waterproof dog crate mats can easily cost more than $100 — but this budget-friendly one is different. It's big enough for larger breeds, and it's available for less than $20. The extra-fluffy rim along the edges help keep your pup's head supported while they sprawl out, and it's suitable for dogs of any age. The top is made with 65% polyester and 35% cotton twill, and the backside is lined with waterproof material that's non-skid. It's also conveniently machine-washable if your pup has an accident, and it comes in two colors: green and gray. According to a fan: "Bought this to line my dogs crate. She love her crate even more now. I've noticed she spends more time in it since I bought it. Easy to wash I just throw it in the washing machine and dryer. It's a win win." Available sizes: 33.8 x 24.6 inches

6. The Best For Pups Who Chew: A Mat Made With Ripstop Nylon K9 Ballistics Dog Crate Pad $79 | Amazon see on amazon Even though it's one of the more expensive mats featured here, this dog crate mat can help save you money if you have a pup who loves to chew. Its made with super-durable ripstop nylon and boast a waterproof inner membrane, so it's both durable and scratch-proof. Plus, there are zero zippers or Velcro for your dog to latch their teeth onto, and it's designed to fit into most crates and comes in the widest range of sizes here. Plus, you can toss this entire mat into the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned. Choose from tons of colors including green, gray, tan, red, blue, green, and black. According to a fan: "My German shepherd has managed to not destroy this. Very durable. Material is waterproof, easy to clean and dries fast. I would recommend this to anyone. Nice and cushy. Fabric feels more like canvas than plush but that's what makes it so durable." Available sizes: Toy, X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large