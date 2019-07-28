Europe is known for its fashion capitals and when you have a visit planned it can be stressful to figure out which shoes will do the job of both comfortably carrying you from sight to sight, while also ensuring you look good in pictures. Luckily, Amazon is full of shoes customers have already walked in and can report back on. When it comes to a great trip, the most stylish walking shoes for Europe also need to be incredibly comfortable.

When it comes to the look of the shoe, versatility is key. You'll appreciate the flexibility of having on casual but sleek shoes when you don't have to run back to the hotel to change between a day at the museum and dinner.

When it comes to comfort, a little prep will go a long way. Before you leave on your trip, you'll want to have worn the shoes around for at least a week to break them in. While many well-designed pairs will be comfortable straight out of the box, a week-plus to soften them up will only make them better. And when it comes to hours on your feet, adding an insole will also offer a much-needed extra layer of comfort and support.

Whether you'll be strolling the cobblestone lanes of London or wandering the hills of Tuscany, these reviewer-loved shoes will take you through Europe in style and comfort. Best yet, a lot of these picks are less than $25.

1. These Slip-On Sneakers Are Less Than $20 Soda Perforated Slip-On Sneakers $16 | Amazon See On Amazon An elegant take on a slip-on sneaker, these shoes come in dozens of colors and prints including black nubuck, tiger-print, and shiny rose gold to suit a variety of styles. With an elastic panel and perforation for added breathability, they're a steal at less than $20 a pair. Fans say: "I brought these to Europe not knowing how they would hold up. I was not only surprised but thankful how much support these shoes gave me. I walked almost 10 miles a day for 12 days and these shoes were so comfortable AND stylish."

2. A Sleek Loafer With Memory Foam Insoles VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With a memory foam insole, these sleek leather loafers are comfortable to walk in and a great deal. The rubber sole provides plenty of traction while the lightweight design helps your feet from tiring out. There are also more than 20 shades to choose from, too. Fans say: "Did an amazing job of helping my trek through towns in Europe without causing my feet to hurt or my legs to get tired. They even got soaked in the rain one day and were totally dry by the next day and looked great. When I got home, I decided I was definitely ordering another pair."

3. A Stylish Sneaker With Built-In Orthopedic Insoles Tretorn Nylite Plus Fashion Sneaker $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish pair of casual sneakers have an Eco OrthLite insole built right into the design, making them a great choice for walking lots of miles and staying comfortable. With more than a dozen colors and finishes from classic white with a variety of accent colors to floral prints and even velvet, these have earned their 4.6-star rating. Fans say: "I love them. Very comfortable for walking and sightseeing and stylish also."

4. A Pair Of Comfortable Tasseled Loafers Mona Flying Loafers $90 | Amazon See On Amazon There are 15 different versions of this classy sheepskin loafer to choose from, all with a short stacked heel and a leather-covered latex insole. The rubber sole keeps you grounded while walking, and the look is versatile but classic. However, reviewers note that this might not be the best choice for those with wide feet. Fans say: "Fit perfectly and the quality is high. They are so comfortable for walking and nice looking as well."

5. A Kate Middleton-Approved Pair Of Casual Sneakers Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon These comfy sneakers are one of Kate Middleton’s picks. And just like her style, they’re timeless and refined. While the heavy soles on these make them not ideal for those planning on walking tons of miles every day, and their fit makes them best suited for narrow to average-width feet, they’re the rare pair of sneakers that you can wear with a dress or jeans. Fans say: "Took them on a 7 day trip and was not disappointed at all. They are comfortable for walking and very easy to combine with anything."

6. The Best Sandals For Walking Long Distances Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sport Sandal $55 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're hitting Europe when it's hot or just prefer to wear sandals, Tevas are your best bet for walking miles and miles. With a cushioned heel and a curved sole design meant to stabilize your foot, it's the rare sandal that will provide your feet with plenty of support. They're even water-resistant if you get caught in the rain or just hit a puddle. With sport sandals popping up on the runways, you can walk around in comfort and still be on-trend. There are even more than 10 colorways to choose from. Fans say: "Walked all day in them and my feet were comfortble the entire time. At the end of the day, they were not as tired as the rest of my body! What fantastic shoe!"