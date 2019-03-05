The 7 Tattoos That Attract The Most Positive Energy, According To Experts

Getting a tattoo can be about much more than decoration. And whatever your belief system, some designs are thought to attract much more positive energy than others. Good luck tattoos aren't just superstitious symbols thought to bring about good events; there are a variety of ways to find deeper meaning in your ink that may be right for you.

A tattoo that attracts positive energy is usually one that you get with the goal of representing something meaningful. "It is about setting an intention, [and] consciously embodying the images and symbols, to find the deeper healing, transformative powers within yourself," tattoo expert Lisa Barretta, author of Conscious Ink: The Hidden Meaning of Tattoos, tells Bustle. "Tattoos are powerful talismans and even if you are not into the esoteric, your tattoos can act as transmitters, projectors, or attractors." You don't have to assign to any one specific religion or spiritual persuasion to have a tattoo attract positive energy in your life. The symbolism can take you far enough if you feel a deep connection to the image.

Working with a tattoo artist who understands your perspective may increase the likelihood of your tattoo bringing you positivity. "It all goes back to what you truly believe in because what you feel, what you think, and the energy you carry your tattoo with, is always going to affect the perspective of your tattoo," tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini, tells Bustle. So even though there are certain images that tend to appeal to many people, it all boils down to personal choice.

Here are seven tattoos that attract the most positive energy, according to experts.

1 A Black Cat De Repente/Shutterstock While black cats are known as symbols of bad luck, they actually may attract quite positive energy in the form of tattoos. "[A black cat symbolizes] protection in the astral world" Barretta says. So if you're a cat person who also wants something with spiritual resonance, a black cat tattoo may be right for you.

2 Lion-dog (komainu) IvanRiver/Shutterstock While some of these good-luck tattoos could be culturally appropriative depending on your background, it's important to acknowledge that positive energy symbols come from all over the world. The Japanese lion-dog, or komainu, is one of these symbols. "[The lion-dog] signifies protection, strength, and courage," Barretta says. And everyone could use protection sometimes.

3 Ganesh Nejron Photo/Shutterstock Like the lion-dog, tattoos of Ganesh are culturally-specific, but quite powerful and meaningful when it comes to attracting positive energy. "[Ganesh is a] Hindu deity with the head of an elephant and the body of a human that is the Lord of Success and Destroyer of Obstacles, both material and spiritual," Barretta says. Getting a tattoo of Ganesh can bring some of this deeper meaning to your life if you have a personal relationship with the deity.

4 Compass Nejron Photo/Shutterstock A compass is pretty much a universally-recognized symbol, and it is a great positive-energy tattoo to get because it can be designed in so many different, creative ways. "[The compass symbolizes] guidance, the ability to point you in the right direction," Barretta says. If you're looking to remind yourself that you're on the right track, this tattoo could be right for you.

5 Ladybug Lena Pan/Shutterstock If you're looking for a good-luck tattoo that's a bit more subtle, the ladybug might be the right choice. "[The ladybug is a] wish granter, the bringer of love," Barretta says. So this tattoo can also be a nice reminder of the sweeter things in life and the good things to come.

6 Flower Of Life Tattoos Artem Markin/Shutterstock The Flower of Life is a geometric symbol, not a traditional flower design. And to tattoo artists, this is known as a really positive design. "The Flower of Life symbol can attract positive energy because it stands for life and all life has to offer," tattoo artist and global creative director of BodyMark by BIC, Miryam Lumpini, tells Bustle. If you're more into geometric designs, rather than true-to-life ones, then this might be the right choice for you.