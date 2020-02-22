Whether you have naturally cold feet or live in a cooler climate, investing in a pair of the warmest slippers will make all the difference in keeping you cozy and comfortable. While it may be overwhelming to decide between all the various materials and designs, there are a few simple factors to keep in mind while shopping.

The first thing that's helpful to know is which materials are best at retaining heat. Wool is great at regulating temperature and wicking away moisture, whether it's boiled or felt. The downside is that wool slippers can be pretty expensive. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, synthetic materials like polar fleece and microfiber still provide plenty of warmth and comfort, and in some cases can be moisture-wicking, too (aka great for feet that tend to sweat).

In addition to being warm, you'll also want your slippers to be supportive and sturdy. For those who have achy feet or painful conditions like plantar fasciitis, having a footbed made of memory foam or EVA cushioning will be super helpful. When it comes to the soles, you'll want to look out for options with an anti-skid design to keep you from slipping. And if you want to wear your slippers outdoors, it's important to find an option with thicker soles made out of a tough material like rubber.

With all this in mind, read on for the warmest slippers to wear in and around your home. My list below includes everything from fuzzy microfiber moccasins to durable wool clogs, so there's something for everyone.

1. These Super Plush Memory Foam Slippers That Are Less Than $20 ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Memory Foam Slippers $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of microfiber and plush fleece, these memory foam slippers are soft, warm, and comfortable — yet they're still durable enough for outdoor wear. The insoles are made from high-density memory foam that molds to the shape of your feet, while the outsoles feature anti-skid tread. At just under $20, the price is pretty hard to beat. Plus, it comes in five color choices, so you're sure to find one you love. One reviewer wrote: "These are the best slippers I’ve ever owned. The memory foam is so comfortable and they are super warm. I will definitely be buying again in the future!" Available sizes: 5 to 12

2. A Pair Of Cute Wool Slippers That Are Lightweight & Hypoallergenic Made For You Wool Slippers $89 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking to invest in something top-quality, these Made For You wool slippers are a great buy. Made out of 100% wool felt, this elegant pair naturally regulates temperature, eliminates odor, and offers flexibility for added comfort. It's even hypoallergenic, making it ideal for sensitive skin (though, you'll want to avoid this option if you have a wool allergy). It also has a nonslip rubber outsole and comfy cushioning in the insole. On top of all that, they come in four pretty color combinations. Though, they're only meant for indoor-wear. One reviewer wrote: "Comfortable, cozy, warm and so stylish for a slipper I haven't seen anything this cute in a slipper. They fit true to size and made very well. I recommend these slippers for yourself and perfect for gifts!" Available sizes: 6 to 12

3. These Cozy Clogs With Super Durable Soles Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clog $125 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These Haflinger unisex clogs boast the most durable design of all the picks on my list, with a footbed made of cork and latex to ensure arch support, plus grippy, extra tough rubber soles that are perfect for outdoor strolls. Made out of boiled wool and wool felt, these clogs are breathable, absorbent, and temperature regulating. They're also extra comfortable, thanks to their roomy design. There are 12 colors to choose from, including black, stone, and chili. One reviewer wrote: "These are expensive but they are the only type of house shoe that we bother with anymore. They have a hard sole that works well on our stone floors and keeps you from slipping. You can wear them outdoors easily and I sometimes do. The wool is very warm and conforms to your foot after awhile. We’ve bought [multiple] pairs of this style and love them. They are also one of the few house shoes that fit my husband." Available sizes: 5 to 14

4. An Adorable Pair Of House Slippers That Feel Like Socks Snoozies Pairables Slippers $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you plan on wearing your slippers indoors only, these Snoozies Pairables slippers are a super comfortable pick with a sock-like feel. With a cute fox design, the exterior is made of brushed fleece while the interior is made of fuzzy sherpa. They also have anti-skid soles, though they probably won't be quite as grippy as some of my other picks. And, due to their soft, shapeless construction, they won't be as durable or long-lasting (aka you definitely shouldn't wear them outside). But as an added plus, they're machine washable. One reviewer wrote: "I love these foxy socks. They are perfect for around the house. Fluffy and padded insides are surprisingly warm for me, and I [always] seem to have cold feet. I'm thinking of ordering another pair for when these wear out!" Available sizes: M to XL

5. These Soft Cable Knit Slippers That Have A Chic Faux Fur Trim ULTRAIDEAS Soft Yarn Cable Knitted Slippers $22 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a cute faux-fur trim and breathable cable-knit weave, these microfiber women's slippers are another great budget pick. They're constructed with a warm polar fleece lining that will wick away moisture, making them perfect for those who tend to get sweaty feet. Able to be worn indoors or outdoors, they have tough rubber soles that will give you reliable grip. According to the brand, these slippers will feel a little snug at first but will stretch over time. Choose from four basic colors: black, dark gray, navy blue, and red. One reviewer wrote: "I’m something of a slipper fanatic. Being able to take off my shoes & slide on comfy slippers is my idea of complete relaxation. I’ve had dozens of pairs that were “ok”. These are in a whole different class altogether. Extremely comfortable, with really REALLY good support, nice style and warm but not overly so. My absolute favorite slippers ever!" Available sizes: 5 to 12

6. A Pair Of Durable Clogs With Comfy EVA Foam For Arch Support ISOTONER Terry Slip-In Clog $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These cozy slip-on clogs are ideal for those who often find themselves with tired or achy feet. Made with a memory foam insole plus EVA cushioning for arch support, these slippers provide great support that can help soothe any aches. They're also warm and soft thanks to the micro-terry fabric. With solid rubber soles that prevent skidding, these slippers can be worn indoors or outdoors, and they come in five color options. One reviewer wrote: "Super comfortable and warm. I am always searching for comfortable, but supportive slippers. I wear orthotics in my regular shoes, and look for a slipper that has a bit of a heel and arch support. These are the best ones I’ve had in years! They are not heavy, but still secure my foot. Sometimes slippers are too warm, but these keep my feet warm without getting too hot. I don’t wear them in the summer, and when [I] started wearing them again recently I found that I was just as pleased with them as when I bought them last year." Available sizes: 6.5 to 10