These newer additions to the blender market balance a conventional blender’s ability without the storage needs or high volume conventional blenders produce. Further, these sets tend to come with portable bottles and lids, great for on-the-go sipping. Bullet blenders are also ideal for making homemade baby food.

The Best Overall Personal/Bullet Blender

The NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece Mixer has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a 900-watt motor, which makes this bullet blender a great buy. Using Cyclonic action, durable, high-performance stainless steel extract or blades make silky smooth drinks, sauces, or soups. With two BPA-free 32-ounce cups, flip-stop lids, and your choice of matching handled or comfort lip rings, this set is ready for your creations to move with you. Plus, with all the color options, from Champagne to Rose Gold to Sky, this blender allows you to personalize your selection.

The Best Budget Personal/Bullet Blender

The Magic Bullet is the best budget option at $30, offering a 250-watt high-torque base. This blender can whip, chop, grind, mix, and blend (though it’s unfortunately uniquely in this list, since the low watt motor can’t tackle ice). A big perk to the Magic Bullet line is they only produce one size so there’s no need to buy accessories; everything Magic Bullet is interchangeable. With an 18-ounce tall cup, an 18-ounce party mug, as well as a 12-ounce short cup, you've got all you need for personal blending and a great price.

Best Portable Personal/Bullet Blender

This unique Portable Blender from Kacsoo allows you to throw ingredients in the blender and blend on-the-go. This mini blender is quiet and cordless; with a rechargeable, 5200mAh lithium ion battery that holds a charge for up to a week and is USB2.0 chargeable (by power bank, laptop, or car). The blender will reach about 165000rpm at max speed, and, in 20 seconds, can crush ice, small frozen fruits and vegetables, even seeds. Lightweight at 18-ounces this portable blender fits in most cup holders and is made from BPA free, baby food-grade TRITAN material. Plus the blending cup is dishwasher safe. Just don’t try to blend hot liquids in this mini-blender.