As temperatures soar, finding some relief becomes essential. The best cooling fans on the market can offer just that, thanks to customizable settings and airflow that's powerful enough to reach the entire room. Just as important — they're super quiet. But if you’re stuck in the decision-making process, here are a few key things to further consider:

Airflow settings: Most fans have at least two or three settings, but if you want totally customizable cooling, you can opt for one with as many as 10. Some of the best fans for cooling also offer special settings like a turbo mode to quickly cool down a room. And right up there with airflow is oscillation, which can help the breeze reach every corner of your room. If your fan doesn’t oscillate, a pivoting head can help ensure the ability to shift airflow to where it’s needed.

Most of these fans will cool down small- to medium-sized rooms, while the desk and personal models are great for your immediate surroundings. And if you're dealing with a large space? Opt for a powerful high-velocity fan. Noise level: The picks on this list are reviewer-approved for quiet operation, but a few have settings and upgraded technology that make them even more silent. And if you want some sound? Choose a model with a white noise setting.

I’ve rounded up a selection of the best cooling fans out there that'll make hot weather days a lot more tolerable (and maybe even enjoyable). Check them out below.

1. The All-Around Best: Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Having earned more than 16,000 five-star reviews, the Honeywell TurboForce fan is an astonishingly popular choice — likely due to the fact that it pushes out quite a bit of air for its relatively compact size. This small but mighty fan can be used on the floor or a table, and it has three speed settings and a 90-degree pivoting head for full-room air circulation. Best for small to medium-sized rooms, reviewers rave about its quiet operation and the fact that you can feel the breeze from up to 25 feet away. Glowing review: “Let's be realistic: when you buy a fan, you want it to move the air. This beauty does it IN SPADES! Even on low, it is still pushing quite a bit of air and does so relatively quietly.”

2. The Best Pedestal Fan: Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Oscillating Fan Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Oscillating Fan $126 | Amazon See on Amazon If quiet operation is a priority, the Rowenta pedestal fan is just the ticket, thanks to the Silent Night mode that reviewers report lives up to its name. This oscillating fan has three more settings, including a Turbo Boost mode to quickly cool down a stuffy room, as well as a timer and an energy-efficient setting. The fan can be adjusted from 42 to 54 inches and includes a remote control that allows you to operate it from the bed or the couch. One con: Some reviewers have noted that the grill may rust over time. Glowing review: “This is by far one of the best fans I have ever purchased. Yes, it’s pricier than a lot of other brands but you pay for quality. It assembles in a couple of minutes (tip - go watch manufacturer’s setup video on YouTube). I love how the fan is quiet and how it oscillates to cover a wide area.”

3. The Best Tower Fan: Honeywell QuietSet Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan $70 | Amazon See on Amazon The Honeywell QuietSet tower fan gets consistently high ratings and has a slim profile, so you can tuck it into the corner of almost any room. The oscillating fan boasts eight speed settings (including power cool, refresh, white noise, and whisper) and comes with a remote control for easy operation. The control panel is dimmable, and there's a timer function so you can set the fan to go off after one, two, four, or eight hours. Choose from two colors: black or white. Glowing review: “I can't believe how quiet this fan is. I keep it on the ‘calm’ setting but it's surprisingly powerful. I live in Texas and I get very hot at night. My bedroom is always uncomfortably warm. I placed it facing the foot of my bed last night and I actually had to get a second blanket! I'm really happy with this purchase.”

4. The Best Window Fan: Genesis Twin Window Fan Genesis Twin Window Fan $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This ingenious twin window fan offers a unique cooling experience, thanks to its reverse airflow feature that pulls hot, stale air out of the room before drawing in cool, fresh air from outside. The twin fans operate on three speed settings and are outfitted with extendable panels on each side so the fan can expand from 24 to 37 inches to fit your window perfectly. There's also a built-in thermostat that turns the fan on and off at the desired setting, ranging from 60 to 80 degrees, but some buyers note than the feature isn’t the most reliable. However, buyers report being really pleased without how quiet it is. Glowing review: “This fan works great. I live on one of the top floors of a high rise where the windows only open so much and the top floors can become quite hot even when it’s cold outside. This really helps to cool the room down — I’m talking 5-7 degrees sometimes. It also helps to pull out the air when you’re cooking and want to get any smells out."

5. The Most Powerful Fan: Lasko High-Velocity Fan Lasko High Velocity Fan $65 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it doesn't have a bunch of fancy features, this is arguably the best floor fan if you're after high-velocity airflow. This powerful, best-selling unit features three settings, and while it doesn't oscillate, you can angle the pivoting head to direct airflow. And if you don't want to place it on the floor, you can use the included bracket to mount it to the wall. Reviewers report that it's relatively quiet given the amount of power it offers, but it's definitely the loudest option of the bunch. The fan is available in black, silver, and gray. Glowing review: "If you are looking for power, this is it! It works almost like a whole house fan. Moves a lot of air."

6. The Best Bladeless Fan: Dyson Air Multiplier Dyson Air Multiplier AM06 Bladeless Fan $272 | Amazon See on Amazon Step into the future with this Dyson cooling fan that reviewers write is "magical" and "worth every penny." The fan uses patented technology to create strong, uninterrupted airflow quietly. The fan pivots, so you can angle the airflow, and the magnetic remote attaches right to the fan. It features 10 speeds, a sleep mode, oscillation control, and a timer that can be set between 15 minutes to 9 hours. Available in white, black and iron, beige, and blue, the bladeless design makes it easy to clean and extra safe to have around children and pets. Glowing review: “My bedroom is super hot all year around and I went ahead and bought this fan hoping it would cool things off a bit. It has exceeded my expectations and more! I would highly recommend!"

7. The Best Desk Fan: SkyGenius Rechargeable Clip-On SkyGenius Rechargeable Battery-Operated Clip-On Mini Desk Fan $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Compact, lightweight, and portable, this mini clip-on fan offers cooling relief while you're working at a desk or table or out on the go. The non-oscillating fan provides 360-degree vertical and horizontal rotation, so you can angle the airflow in any direction. Powered by rechargeable battery, the quiet unit can operate for up to six hours on the low speed and two and a half hours on the high speed per charge. Glowing review: “Best desk fan. Small, but has a lot of power behind it. Not too loud and holds a good charge.”