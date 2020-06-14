There’s nothing easier than throwing on a pair of flip flops as you’re running out the door — and when you want comfort and stability, the best flip flops with arch support can help. For pain-free wear, look for flip flops with contoured footbeds that give your arches ample support. You may want to keep an eye out for cushioning as well, since it can help your feet feel better for longer periods of time. And since support means very little if you’re slipping and sliding while you walk (especially if you’re near the water), look for a pair with some traction.

When picking out a pair of flip flops, comfy cushioning can really be a godsend. Opt for materials like cork, which can mold to your feet, or EVA foam, which is shock-absorbing. Traction on the sole of the shoe is another important factor, since it ensures that your flip flops will have a good grip on a variety of different surfaces so you can continue to feel supported by your shoes. Flip flops with rubber outsoles and/or treads on the soles are your best bet.

These eight pairs of flip flops have thousands of reviews on Amazon. Tons of reviewers have praised these picks, reporting that they have plenty of arch support, and that they offer the ultimate combination of comfort, style, and ease.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. OOFOS Sport Sandal OOFOS Sport Sandal $50 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 8,500 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, these OOFOS flip flops are favorites on the site. And it’s easy to see why: the shoes feature a footbed that literally cradles your arches, reducing stress on your feet, ankles, knees, and lower back. Best yet, OOFOS claims that the shoes absorb 37% more impact than traditional foam footwear, giving your feet a much-needed break. Texture on the soles of the shoes helps with traction. The unisex shoes come in five different colors. And they’re even machine-washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Where have these shoes been all my life? Wow, just wow. [...] I have spent a fortune on various types of sandals/ shoes trying to find the perfect fit but was able to until now. These sandals are amazing. They form perfectly to my feet and give great arch support. They are like walking on marshmallows and really do sooth and stretch out my feet as I walk. I wear them everywhere, including in the shower. I love them so much I bought a second pair. [...] These flip flops are by far the most comfortable I have ever owned." Available Sizes: 5 to 16

2. Birkenstock 43731 Gizeh Sandal Birkenstock 43731 Gizeh Sandal $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Birkenstocks are known for being super comfortable, and these sandals from the brand certainly hit the mark. The sandals have a contoured footbed that cradles your feet in all the right places. Plus, the flip flops feature a cork midsole that actually molds to your feet as you wear them. The buckle closure allows you to adjust the strap to be as tight or as loose as you please. And the rubber sole is a must when it comes to providing traction. Amazon reviewers are big fans of these flip flops, hence their solid 4.4-star rating — among 9,100 and growing reviews. Choose from a wide range of colors and even some fun patterns, like snake. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these shoes, I buy them over and over, year after year. I have owned at least 10 pairs. They are a life saver for my Plantar Fasciitis. They have a strong arch support. The shoes are well made, I wear them almost every day. If your foot is even slightly narrow, make sure you order in a narrow width, the regular width will be too wide." Available Sizes: 4-4.5 to 15-15.5, including narrow sizes

3. Skechers Reggae-Trailway Flip-Flop Skechers Reggae-Trailway Flip-Flop $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Outdoor enthusiasts will love wearing these Skechers flip flops on their adventures. The lightweight flip flops are perfect for hiking or walking on trails, since they have a perforated mesh footbed that is supremely breathable. The footbed is also contoured for plenty of arch support. The shoes' rubber soles allow you to get a good grip on a variety of different surfaces — even wet ones. The sandals feature an adjustable hook-and-eye strap for a great fit. Choose from a few different dark and neutral-colored pairs. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have plantar fasciitis and these sandals are the most comfortable I have found and look great. They offer great arch support and cushion for my [heel]." Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including half and wide sizes

4. Reef Fanning Sandals Reef Fanning Sandals $56 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear these Reef flip flops and you'll never be without a bottle opener again. Yes, you read that right! The flip flops feature a built-in opener, so that you can easily pop the top off your favorite drink — and they're also super supportive for your feet. Beyond the helpful bottle opener gimmick, these flip flops feature a contoured EVA foam footbed, which provides plenty of arch support, plus a full 360 degree heel airbag to make them extra easy on the heels. The shoes have a rubber sole for traction and are water-friendly, too. Choose from a couple of different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the most comfortable and supportive flip-flops I've ever owned. This is my second pair now. They are definitely worth the money. I wear them to the lake and my feet don't slide out of them when they're wet. They're still extremely grippy. I love the bottle opener and use it all the time." Available Sizes: 5 to 11

5. Vionic Rest BellaII Toepost Sandal Vionic Rest BellaII Toepost Sandal $75 | Amazon See On Amazon These Vionic sandals are the ultimate marriage of style and support. Depending on the color you get, you might have a slip-resistant microfiber-wrapped footbed or a cork footbed that molds to your foot. A lightweight and flexible EVA foam midsole absorbs shock. The rubber sole provides some much-needed traction. These shoes are designed to mimic the natural shape of your foot, comfortably hugging every curve. The flip flops feature a cute bow detail and come in a huge range of colors and patterns. Narrow, wide, and half sizes ensure you’ll get the perfect fit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are now my go-to house slippers and shoes. I wear them constantly. I love that they are easy to dress up or dress down. I even wear them to the office. They have great arch support and I can walk in them for hours without getting tired. [...] I have 3 pairs so far and plan to get more. Thank you vionic! My feet are so grateful!" Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including narrow, half, and wide sizes

6. Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The cushioned topsole and EVA foam footbed on these Teva flip flops feel like a dream — they provide the perfect amount of comfort to make each step that much better. Not to mention the footbed is also contoured, which provides a good amount of support. The flip flops feature a traditional thong strap, but also two cross straps to securely hold your foot in place — and the polyester straps are durable and quick to dry, so go ahead and get them wet. The flip flop's platform measures about 3/4-inches, but the tread on the outsole makes them secure to walk in, despite the small lift. The shoes come in a massive range of colors and patterns; you’ll surely find a pair that you adore. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are my second pair of these sandals and I LOVE them. The last pair I had for about 4-5 years, they lasted really well and were SO comfortable, they really mold themselves to your feet so it's like you're creating a custom pair of sandals that offer support and supreme comfort! When you first get them they will feel tight, but keep wearing them and they'll fit you better and better with each wear." Available Sizes: 5 to 12, and a narrow size 10

7. Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop $33 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.8-star rating on Amazon from more than 8,700 reviews, tons of customers on the site say that these Clarks flip flops are like walking on a cloud. EVA foam provides amazing cushioning for your feet, and a rubber sole provides traction. A small 1-inch heel gives a little lift, and of course, the shoes are shaped to offer plenty of arch support. They are also lightweight and come in a wide range of colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is my first but not last of these comfortable walking sandals. I chose the navy and love these Clark’s! I have high arches and these sandals offer perfect support and comfort while walking on concrete and at the beach. These make great indoor shoes, too! They are easy to clean and look stylish with sundresses and jeans. It’s not easy to find a fashionable yet supportive sandal without paying close to $100. These Clarks’ are perfect at a great price!" Available Sizes: 5 to 12