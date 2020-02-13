Hand cream is one of those purchases that you'll always welcome, but don't really remember to go out and buy yourself. That's why hand cream makes for such a consistently great gift — especially when it comes gorgeously packaged or decadently scented (or both). Whether you're shopping for a loved one or you simply love a great value, you can't go wrong with one of the best hand cream gift sets from this list.

The hand creams you'll find below may look pretty, sure — but don't forget that they serve a practical purpose, too. Experts say we should be slathering lotion on our hands five to six times a day, ideally within the first five minutes after bathing to truly lock in moisture and wave goodbye to dry, cracked skin for good. For the recipient who's out and about in the elements, lives in an area with low humidity, or washes their hands frequently, they’re bound to appreciate (and even better, actually use!) these high-quality lotions and creams.

Ahead, you'll find a hand cream gift set for everyone on your shopping list: the guy who works with his hands, your mother-in-law who loves all things French, your Korean beauty-obsessed best friend, and so many others. Any of these would make for a thoughtful and handy present, and they all come in ready-to-give packages. And while you're at it, don't forget to pick one up for yourself!

1. The Best Affordable Gift Set To Pamper Your Hands, Cuticles, & Nails Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Burt’s Bees to the rescue with a set of three highly moisturizing products designed just for hands: their Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Cream, and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream. The gift bag (which means no wrapping required!) also contains a pair of cotton gloves to really lock in moisture and defeat dry hands.

2. The Best Gift Set For Severely Dry, Cracked Hands (& Feet) O’Keeffe’s Working Hands, Healthy Feet, Skin Repair Variety Pack $20 | Amazon See on Amazon O’Keeffe’s Working Hands was originally created for a rancher with diabetes by his pharmacist daughter. This excellent set contains their best-selling hand cream, foot cream, and body lotion, and it's a great bet for anyone who needs serious relief from severely dry, cracked skin that's prone to splitting, pain, or even bleeding. In addition to its effectiveness, reviewers also rave about its non-greasy feel and nonexistent scent.

3. The Best L'Occitane Hand Cream Gift Set L'Occitane Fast-Absorbing 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream 10-Piece Gift Set $79 | Amazon See on Amazon This ten-piece set makes it easy to store a hand cream in your bathroom, bag, desk, and everywhere else in between. A foolproof gift for literally anyone — who wouldn't love such a gorgeous set from an iconic French brand? — it's a lovely way to sample all L'Occitane's top-selling hand creams, including the Verbena Cooling Hand Cream Gel and cult-classic Shea Butter Hand Cream.

4. The Best Korean Hand Cream Gift Set Tonymoly Sheet Mask With Hand Cream Box Set $18 | Amazon See on Amazon On packaging alone, this sheet mask and hand cream gift set from K-beauty brand Tonymoly is a total winner — but the products are great, too! It’s available in five different formula variations — I’m Avocado, I’m Cherry Blossom, I’m Green Tea, I’m Honey, and I’m Rose — so you can pick up a unique, adorable gift for everyone on your list.

5. The Best Luxury Hand Cream Gift Set Molton Brown Delectable Delights Hand Cream Set $38 | Amazon See on Amazon For the luxury beauty-lover in your life, you can't go wrong with this gorgeous set of Molton Brown hand creams. With scents like Orange & Bergamot, Delicious Rhubarb & Rose, and Heavenly Gingerlily, these hand creams feel, look, and smell luxurious. The iconic English brand even holds a Royal Warrant for supplying Queen Elizabeth with her toiletries. Hey, if it's good enough for the royals, it's good enough for us!

6. The Most Foolproof Hand Cream Gift Set Jurlique Hand Cream Essentials $49 | Amazon See on Amazon This trio of rose, lavender, and citrus-scented hand creams from Australia is so simply and elegantly packaged. But what makes it such a foolproof gift is each cream's simple, botanical scent — after all, who doesn't love the smell of lavender or rose? Plus, it comes in a ready-to-give gift box featuring a gorgeous floral illustration.

7. The Best Gift Set You Can Hang On A Tree The Body Shop Strawberry Duo Gift Set $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This sweet-smelling strawberry lip butter and hand cream gift set can be hung as an ornament right on a tree. The Body Shop’s hand cream is a light gel-cream formula that absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel at all goopy, and the colorless lip butter hydrates skin while leaving behind just a bit of shine. If you don't love strawberry, it also comes in mango and shea "flavors."