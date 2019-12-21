When in doubt, gift a gift set. But some gift sets are easier to gift than others, and finding the best skin care gift sets can be particularly challenging. Not because of a lack of choice, but because you actually have to know what type of skin your friend/lover/coworker/parent/child has so you can tailor your bundle accordingly — otherwise, your well-intentioned gift will be relatively unhelpful at best, or adversely affect your recipient’s skin at worst. Tougher still is tracking down a gift set to surprise and delight the skin-care obsessive who seems to own every weird but amazing beauty product you’ve ever (or never) heard of.

But I’m not here to be an alarmist; I’m here to help! Because as you also know, a thoughtfully chosen skin care gift set is the perfect catch-all present. Most brands stock their gift sets with their best sellers, which makes the products themselves foolproof. And lots of gift sets double as travel kits, complete with TSA-approved packaging, which frequent travelers who are serious about their skin care regimes will appreciate. And who doesn’t love a mini product or limited-edition packaging?

Ahead, I’ve compiled a list of the 17 best skin care gift sets to suit a range of skin types and preferences, from a range of well-loved brands. From classic hand creams to a full arsenal of minis to the cutest sheet-mask bundle you'll ever see in your life, on this list, you’ll be sure to find at least one perfect gift set for whoever it is you're shopping for — but while you're at it, don't forget to pick one up for yourself, too.

1. A Set Of Five Korean Sheet Masks Packaged In An Adorable "House" TONYMOLY Mini House Of Masks $8 | Amazon See on Amazon TONYMOLY is the unofficial reigning champion of Korean sheet masks — not only because they work so well, but because the brand’s packaging is consistently delightful. Their Mini House of Masks is the perfect gift for the person in your life who appreciates skin care as much as they do adorable packaging. Choose from a set of collagen masks, shea butter masks, or vitamin C masks, all of which come packaged in a different color "house."

2. The Best Travel-Friendly Trio To Cleanse & Hydrate Sensitive Skin First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go $30 | Amazon See on Amazon People with sensitive skin are among the riskier populations to buy skin care products for, for pretty obvious reasons (i.e., you don’t want to be the person who inadvertently caused your friend to break out in a mysterious rash). But you can’t go wrong with First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Kit, since all three products are formulated without the most common known irritants. In this kit you’ll find a fragrance-free face cleanser, a face-and-body moisturizer packed with soothing shea butter and colloidal oatmeal, and gently exfoliating facial pads. It even comes in a durable ready-to-gift box.

3. A Set Of Festive Hand Creams Your Francophile Friend Will Love L'Occitane Holiday Hand Cream Indulgences Trio $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Hand creams don’t get much more classic than L’Occitane’s shea butter hand creams, wrapped in the Provencal brand’s signature metallic tubes. Their limited-edition Holiday Hand Cream Indulgences Trio includes mini versions of their classic shea butter, Honey Harvest, and Festive Garden scents, chicly spangled in festive packaging.

4. A Five-Piece Set Of Essentials To Clear & Control Acne Mario Badescu Acne Control Kit $77 | Amazon See on Amazon Other than folks with sensitive skin, people with acne-prone skin can be really challenging to buy skin care products for. The fix? Buy them a kit designed precisely for their needs by a trusted brand. The Mario Badescu Acne Control Kit includes five of the brand’s best-loved products to keep acne firmly at bay. The Acne Facial Cleanser cleanses and clarifies oily skin, while the Special Cucumber Lotion disinfects existing acne and prevents new breakouts from forming. Their sulfur and zinc oxide-based Drying Mask unclogs pores, and their Drying Cream and Drying Lotion are powerful spot treatments.

5. A Luxury Gift Set You Can Hang On The Tree Elemis Superfood Glow Duo Ornament Skincare Gift Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Even better than a skin care gift set? A skin care gift set that doubles as an ornament. The Elemis Superfood Glow Duo Ornament Skincare Gift Set includes a mini cleanser and night cream from the brand’s nutrient-dense, vegan-friendly Superfood line. Plus, your gift-recipient can hang the kit’s elegant gold packaging on their tree.

6. A Men's Skin Care Set He'll Actually Want To Use Jack Black Skin Saviors Set $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Give the men in your life the gift of clean, smooth, sage-scented skin with this Jack Black Skin Saviors Set. This kit’s four travel-sized products comprise almost everything he needs for an essential (but fancy!) skin care routine: the Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser cleans and preps pre-shave skin, the Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 hydrates and protects skin post-shave, and the Face Buff Energizing Scrub can be used a couple of times a week for a deeper refresh. Finish it all off with the Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, and he’s good to go. Technically, Jack Black is designed for men’s skin care needs. But as a person who routinely stole her dad’s Jack Black Pit Boss deodorant in high school, I’m certain this luxe kit can work for anyone (assuming they have the right skin type for it, of course).

7. A Gorgeously-Packaged Set Of Travel-Friendly Essentials From A Clean Beauty Brand Naturopathica Clean Getaway Gift Set $59 | Amazon See on Amazon Almost all of my desert-island skin care products hail from Naturopathica, which takes a holistic approach to skin care by combining both herbal and active ingredients. So I was thrilled to find their Clean Getaway Gift Set, a complete skin care regimen sized down to suit TSA standards (or to fit under a tree). In here, you’ll find mini versions of their Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm, Vitamin C15 Wrinkle Repair Serum, Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream, and Arnica Gel. The kit also includes two sachets of Skin Tea, which soothes and balances the skin from the inside out.

8. An Affordable Body Care Set That Comes In Seven Festive Scents The Body Shop Gift Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon The Body Shop Gift Set comes in seven iterations to suit virtually every fragrance preference you can imagine: Almond Milk and Honey, Fuji Green Tea, Mango, Satsuma, Strawberry, Shea Butter, and my personal favorite, British Rose, which helps me live out my Downton Abbey fantasies. Every kit is loaded with the brand’s must-have bath and body products, including a shower gel, body butter, bar soap, body polish, and a super-soft loofah made of 100% recycled materials. I love each kit’s color-coordinated packaging, too, which is so cute you get away with gifting the box as-is.

10. The Best Lip Balm Gift Set ArtNaturals Lip Balm Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Lip balms make some of the best stocking stuffers, and reviewers are particularly obsessed with this six-piece set from ArtNaturals. Each beeswax-based balm is made from 100% natural and cruelty-free ingredients, like moisturizing jojoba oil and softening coconut oil. Its six tropical-inspired scents include Island Coconut, Passion Pitaya, Mango Papaya, Hibiscus Blossom, Grapefruit Tonic, and Eucalyptus Mint.

11. The Best Korean Beauty Bundle For Dry Skin The Face Shop Hydrating Facial Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This Hydrating Facial Set from The Face Shop, a popular Korean beauty brand, harnesses chia seeds’ fatty acids and antioxidants to enrich and replenish dry skin. This kit includes full-sized versions of their Chia Seed No Shine Hydrating Cream and Chia Seed Hydrating Toner, plus three, single-use hydrating masks. Every product is free of parabens, paraffin, and other common irritants, so it should be safe for people with sensitive skin to use (but steer clear of gifting this to anyone with severe eczema).

12. A Cult-Favorite Clay Mask Bundle From A Buzzy Australian Brand Sand & Sky Perfect Skin Bundle $78 | Amazon See on Amazon Over the past couple of years, Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Mask has been trending all over social media — as much for its Instagram-worthy, hot pink packaging as its actual effectiveness at drawing out impurities and boosting your skin’s natural glow. The brand’s Perfect Skin Bundle includes its hero product, of course, along with the Flash Perfection Exfoliating treatment and an applicator brush for the mask. Be prepared to receive lots of selfies after gifting this kit.

13. A Spa-Worthy Skin Care Set At A Drugstore Price Burt's Bees Spa Collection Holiday Gift Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Other than a comfy robe and a nature sounds playlist, this Burt’s Bees Spa Collection Holiday Gift Set includes pretty much everything you need to recreate a spa experience at home. A moisturizing lip mask, charcoal sheet mask, cuticle cream, cucumber mint lip balm, and even a mini lavender candle are all present and accounted for — and that’s all for well under $20. Burt’s Bees formulates their products to be suitable for super sensitive skin, so this gift set is a safe choice for most.

15. The All-Natural Bundle That Has Everything You Need Ursa Major All-Star Travel Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Ursa Major is another one of my favorite vegan and cruelty-free skin care brands, and their All-Star Travel Kit is the perfect starter pack for anyone transitioning into using clean, natural products. Included in this carry-on-friendly kit are their Fantastic Face Wash, aluminum-free Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant, five individually wrapped Essential Face Wipes, and a little pot of Golden Hour Recovery Cream. All the essentials, for about half the price of Naturopathica’s comparable, but pricey, travel kit.

15. The Perfect Starter Set For The Guy Who’s Just Getting Into Skin Care Nivea Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon For a less expensive but equally foolproof alternative to Jack Black’s skin care kit, consider the Nivea Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set. This kit’s five products take the guesswork out of starting a full skin care routine: face wash, shaving gel, post-shave balm, body wash, and moisturizer — done. The included Dopp kit solves the problem of where to stash his products, too.

16. The Best Affordable Gift Set For Dry Skin Types Neutrogena Hydro Boost Winter Gift Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Winter Gift Set is ideal for the person in your life who complains about their dry skin every winter (no judgment; I’m one of those people). The moisturizer, lip treatment, hyaluronic acid-packed sheet mask, and overnight gel face mask in this kit work to quench and replenish dehydrated skin, all for $20.