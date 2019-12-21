In the search for the best sweatpants for women, always take comfort and style into consideration first. Nowadays, stylish sweats and athleisure make it easy to transition from your couch to running errands without ever changing your clothes. But, when shopping for sweatpants online, how can you tell if they'll feel as comfy as they look?

For the perfect pair of sweatpants, you'll want to look at the labels. Pants made from terry cloth, jersey, or rich cotton blends will feel soft and more lightweight. Fleece, in turn, is a good pick if you'll be wearing these in cold weather or if you tend to get cold easily. And if they're infused with a stretchy fabric, like spandex, even better. These sweatpants will have a little give so they won't feel clingy.

You also want to consider what you'll need your sweats for. While I prefer to wear mine during Netflix marathons, you may want to wear yours for your morning jog, in which case a pair of cuffed sweatpants or joggers may be your best bet. But if you're anything like me, some fleece-lined sweatpants with an open leg may become your new BFF.

Not sure how to narrow down your options? Here's a roundup of some of the best sweatpants for women out there — bonus, they're all under $40 on Amazon.

1. BALEAF Women's Fleece Jogger Sweatpants BALEAF Women's Fleece Jogger Sweatpants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These basic joggers are a total hit for a good reason: They're perfect for both exercising and lounging. They feature a padded elastic waist with drawstring pull so you can find your perfect fit, and the cuffed bottoms help to keep these sweats from riding up when you're on a run. If you'd rather hang out at home, these are lined with the softest fleece ever, which makes them a pleasure to wear on your couch or the trail. What fans say: "These are AMAZING. Super comfortable and very warm. I bought them for a 5K I was doing in Nov. Temp was 35 degrees and I stayed warm the whole time! I want to live in these all the time!Pockets are a nice size. My phone fits in completely and hasn't fallen out.10/10 would recommend." Available colors: Black, Navy, and Gray

Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

2. Champion Women's Heathered Jersey Jogger Sweatpant Champion Women's Heathered Jersey Jogger Sweatpant $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These heathered sweatpants are made from a cotton-rayon blend, and they offer a super comfy stretch. They also feature an elastic band and drawstring, and a narrow fit throughout the legs so you don't feel like you're drowning in fabric. Unlike other joggers on this list, this pair has an open leg at the bottom (as opposed to a cuff), allowing for airflow to keep you cool while you chill. What fans say: "This is my second pair of these pants! They fit great, not too loose and not too tight! They also go through the washer and dryer great. Highly recommend!" Available colors: Black, Purple, Blue, Dark Gray, and Light Gray

Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. Leggings Depot Women's Solid Activewear Sweatpants Leggings Depot Women's Solid Activewear Sweatpants $11 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than a thousand glowing reviews, it's easy to see why these ultra soft sweats are a best-seller on Amazon. For one, they're both soft and stretchy, and they feature an overall looser fit so you never overheat when you're wearing them. They're also cuffed at the ankle and have a drawstring closure so you never feel like they'll slip — no matter how soft and stretchy these pants are. Amazon reviewers insist these are some of the softest pants on the market. What fans say: "These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months." Available colors: 22 colors and prints

Available in sizes: Small - 3X

4. Champion Women's Fleece Open Bottom Sweatpants Champion Women's Fleece Open Bottom Sweatpant $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in the market for pants you can wear all day, these ridiculously soft sweats are it. They're made from a durable blend of cotton and polyester, and the inside is actually "brushed" to make the fabric that touches your skin even softer (if that's even possible). And if you think you may get too hot wearing these pants, don't worry: They also feature an open leg to allow for tons of airflow. What fans say: "[They] are a perfect fit in every aspect, comfortable and are absolutely the best pair of sweatpants that I have purchased in a long time! I'm not one to exaggerate; these are THAT awesome for me." Available colors: Black, Dark Gray, and Light Gray

Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Lounge Pants Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Lounge Pants $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer your pants for lounging, these terry pajama sweats are a must. They're made from a cotton-spandex blend that's flexible and lightweight, so you can even wear a pair of leggings under them if you're feeling really cold. They also have a loose drawstring and cuffed ankles so they won't slide up or down while you're napping or working out. What fans say: "These are a nice, lightweight pair of sweats. They fit a bit on the large side, especially through the hips. The tie waist is adjustable, so they stay up. The material is very soft." Available colors: Black, pink, aqua, gray, navy stripe, and gray stripe

Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6. Weintee Women's Capri Jogger Jersey Sweatpants Weintee Women's Capri Jogger Jersey Sweatpants $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to run hot, these capri joggers are an absolute must. They cut off right below the knee, and feature cuffed bottoms to hold them in place. They're also made from a stretchy cotton-spandex blend that'll be soft while moving with you, so they'll never feel too hot or clingy. And with the no-budge elastic band, you can be sure these sweats won't slip, no matter where you wear them. One of the most popular features on these pants? The pockets. What fans say: "I love these pants. Made with cotton and spandex, soft and a little stretchy, with front pockets and a fake back pocket. Comes in lots of colors, reasonably priced, washes well, holds shape, and fits as expected. These are a great alternative to yoga pants. I have worn them to work, running errands, and just hanging around at home. Much more fashionable than baggy, wide-legged capris." Available colors: Black, red, a range of grays, and a several shades of blue

Available in sizes: Small - XXX-Large

7. Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants $36 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll basically want to live in these sherpa-lined sweatpants all winter long. The lining is extremely soft and feels like a dream against your skin — almost like you're wearing a blanket on the inside. The outside, too, is made from a soft cotton blend that also feels cozy. On top of that, the padded elastic band keeps these pants in place without pinching your skin so you can wear them until they wear out. What fans say: "These pants are well made, super soft, very thick, warm and would be perfect for winter! With that being said, because they are so thick I would highly suggest sizing UP one OR two sizes. The added thickness in the legs from the fur interior really makes them quite tight." Available colors: Black, navy, dark gray, and light gray

Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large