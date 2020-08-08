When you think of the most comfortable outfit you own, there's a good chance it involves sweatpants. This wardrobe basic is more versatile than you might think. Some sweatpants are meant for getting cozy by a fire and others are ideal for keeping cool during a workout. But no matter what the occasion, the best sweatpants on Amazon combine the comfort of low-maintenance fabrics in elevated cuts like breezy wide legs or streamlined tapered joggers.

Depending on the temperature outside and your plans for the day, great sweatpants options run the gamut from breathable and soft cotton blend joggers that you can wear on a run and while running errands to super warm and cozy fleece pants. There are also cargo-style cropped pants with deep pockets that are perfect for when the weather heats up. Don't be afraid to think outside the sweatpants box, either: A pair of wide-legged sweatpants may defy your expectations of this pants style, but they also pair easily with flats and sandals for a look that can be dressed up or down.

Look for details like moisture-wicking materials and mesh panels if you literally plan on breaking a sweat in your sweatpants, drawstring ties for a perfect fit around the waist, or spandex in the material if stretch is important to you (and if you clock in time on your yoga mat). Sprinkle in a few cute prints and pockets and you have one amazing selection of sweatpants that won't break your budget.

Homebodies rejoice: this list is for you (though you'll feel equally good about rocking these looks outside the house). Here are the best sweatpants on Amazon — including a pair that has racked up more than 10,000 reviews.

1. The Best Skinny Joggers

More than 2,000 reviewers dropped everything to write about these highly rated jogger sweatpants — not least because they are super comfortable and will keep you warm. These soft French terry cotton blend pants have a drawstring tie at the elastic waist so you can adjust to fit your size. The fit is relaxed — not too tight or too baggy, and reviewers say they are true to size. The ankle cuff is loose and sits at the top of the foot. They have front pockets that are deep enough to hold your keys or phone. Choose from 15 colors including teal, pale pink, and camo. They are fleece-lined for cozy days and nights. When you wash them, reviewers say they shrink slightly, so size accordingly.

Helpful Review: "These are my favorite joggers ever. Nice, heavier fabric. Love the length - nice and long enough so the tapered end stays down and doesn’t ride up [...] Will be buying another pair."

Available Sizes: XS — XXL

2. The Best Culotte-Style Sweatpants

These wide-leg sweatpants are inspired by culottes and reviewers say they are oh-so soft and comfortable. They have a frayed hem that hits about mid-calf and two side pockets. The cotton and polyester blend fabric is thick, not flimsy, and features soft French terry knit on the inside. They have a stretchy elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring and are perfect for hanging at home or finding your zen during a yoga session. They're available in eight colors, like versatile charcoal or statement-making dusty pink. The wide leg keeps you cool and is a unique detail to add to your sweatpants collection.

Helpful Review: "Love these pants!!! As a few people have said, they are made of a thicker material... so they seem more appropriate to me for Spring/Fall type of weather, then very hot summer weather. They do run a little small, I returned the Large (which would have worked) I just wanted a roomier fit. The wide legs are great and they are beyond comfortable. I see more of these in my future!"

Available Sizes: S — XL

3. The Best Sweatpants For Working Out

These dry-fit running pants are made from a nylon and spandex blend and have moisture-wicking properties that keep you dry during your workout. The highly breathable pants come with a ventilated mesh side that keeps you comfortable, even in the summer. The elastic waistband has an internal drawcord to tighten if you need to adjust fit. The tapered ankle cuff keeps your pant legs out of the way while you do yoga, run, or hike. Reviewers say they fit slightly higher on your hips. They're available in eight colors.

Helpful Review: "These are lightweight and breathable. Great for working out but also hiking in warm weather. Material is soft and comfortable. The zippered pockets can hold my iPhone max. I’m a size 8 with athletic thighs. Ordered a medium and fits well with a little room in the thighs."

Available Sizes: XS — 3XL

4. The Best Cargo-Style Sweatpants

These are the kind of cargo-style sweatpants that look so fierce you'll want to wear them everywhere you roam. These warm mid-weight fleece joggers have large functional pockets on the thigh and two side-seam pockets. They fit narrow through the leg and feature a drawstring elastic waistband and cuffed ankles. They're available in eight colors as well as a similar style with two stripes on the side.

Helpful Review: "Really like these pants. It was hard to find winter cargo pants that would keep me warm on my walks in the colder weather and still have the extra pockets. These are so soft and comfortable. [...] I also like the cuff on the legs so that even though they are long on my short legs I don't have to hem them and they still look okay. In fact, I liked the first two pairs that I ordered so well, that I have ordered another pair."

Available Sizes: XS — XL

5. The Cult Favorite

With nearly 10,000 reviews, these popular jogger sweatpants are buttery soft, budget-friendly, and made with a stretchy blend of polyester and 8% spandex. Many reviewers say these pants stay opaque (even in downward dog). With more than 70 colors and styles available, you can choose one style and shade each day to suit your mood. This style has two pockets and a drawstring and elastic waistband. Wear these soft pants to bed, the gym, running errands, or just while hanging at home.

Helpful Review: "These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months. I shy away from sweatpants usually because I don't like fleece lining or warmer pants in general because they always just seem to make me TOO hot no matter the season. These are almost perfect."

Available Sizes: S — 3XL

6. The Best Fleece Plus-Size Joggers

If you're looking for fleece sweatpants to wear out all day long and then cuddle up in at night, these cotton terry fleece pants are perfect. The straight leg is loose but not baggy and they taper at the ankle with elastic cuffs. The elastic waistband has an adjustable drawstring cord and stretches with you as you move. These pants feature pockets and come in five colors: navy, black, charcoal, light grey, and light indigo.

Helpful Review: "These joggers are exactly what I want in a pair of comfy lounge/athletic wear. Tapered legs make them super comfy and less frumpy than other joggers [I] have had. They have a decorative contrasting tie at the waist and the insides are that soft sweatshirt material that feels wonderful. I love them so much I am going to buy another pair right now!"

Available Sizes: 1X — 6X

7. The Best Cozy Fleece Sweatpants

Lined with warm fleece, these super-cozy sweatpants are perfect for chilly days and nights and colder climates. These cotton-polyester blend pants feature an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring tie, two side pockets, and a loose, relaxed straight leg that ends in slightly tapered cuffs. Reviewers say these pants fit true to size, are warm but lightweight, and that they can look casual or even a little dressed up, depending on how you style them. One of the biggest draws about these pants is that they come in 16 colors like maroon, olive, and funkier space dye styles. You can choose between two pant leg styles: tapered or open-bottom hem.

Helpful Review: "I purchased one pair, got them, and immediately ordered two more. These are so comfy, and they are my new go-to for lounging around the house. They're soft and the strings are super long, so I'm not worried about them getting lost in the band when I wash them.The pockets are also a good size. There is plenty of room for me to fit my Galaxy S9+."

Available Sizes: M — 4X

8. The Best Cropped Sweatpants

These cropped sweatpants have an adjustable drawstring waist, two deep pockets, and a ribbed cuff that sits about mid-calf. They're mid-rise and meant to sit above your belly button. The material is a soft cotton-blend that is described as lightweight and breathable. They run a little large so reviewers suggest sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look, though they are designed to be roomier in the thighs and hips. They're available in navy, light grey, and dark grey.

Helpful Review: "These are extremely comfortable, the color is great. They wash up beautifully with no shrinkage. The lightweight material is airy and the cropped style with wide cuff (that stays in place at your calf) is perfect for steamy summers."

Available Sizes: XS — XL

9. The Best Palazzo Sweatpants

If you're looking for a cute, comfortable pair of wide-legged sweatpants that you can wear out for errands or indoors on days when you just want to lounge, look no further. These highly rated pants have more than 10,000 reviews and come in 37 colors or patterns including flowers, animal print, and stripes. They have a drawstring closure and an extra-wide elastic waistband for comfort. The wide leg is roomy and the material is a light, stretchy, and low-maintenance polyester (with some cotton blended in). Reviewers describe the material as being like a T-shirt and report that it holds up well in the wash.

Helpful Review: "These pants are awesome! Better than I even expected. I purchased another pair immediately upon receiving the first. I'm 5'9" with 30" waist and 42.5" hips. I ordered the XL and they are without a doubt the most comfortable pair of lounge pants I've ever owned. They're even long enough!!! That's so rare."