When the it's raining, it's natural to want to hunker down indoors and not leave home. But unfortunately, most us have obligations that force us out of our cozy abodes and into the wet, rainy world. When this happens, there's only one antidote — an amazing pair of rain-friendly boots. The best waterproof boots for women will ensure your feet stay dry while offering some style and comfort to boot. (See what I did there?)

If you're searching for a new pair of waterproof boots, there are a several things to keep in mind. First —and most obviously — you want to make sure they're actually waterproof, as this definition is sometimes used loosely by brands. Look for naturally waterproof materials like rubber and PVC or components such as leather and suede that have been treated with waterproof solutions. Also, keep an eye out for extra features like seam-sealed construction and waterproof zippers. Lastly, it's helpful to skim through the reviews, which can provide great insight into how water-resistant the boots really are. (Don't worry — I did this part for you).

Another important part of good rain boots that people often forget about is the soles. When the ground is wet, it's usually slippery, too, so you want your boots to have tough rubber soles with excellent traction. On top of that, your rain boots should be comfortable or you'll never wear them. To achieve this, look for properly cushioned footbeds and ample shock absorption.

Given these parameters, here are the best waterproof boots for women below.

1. A Comfortable Pair Of Walking Shoes For Trekking All Over Town Bogs Women's Sauvie Waterproof Rubber Boot $74 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with top-grade waterproofing technology yet still easy to move around in, these Bogs rank among the best waterproof boots for walking. They're outfitted with insulation called Neo-Tech that offers 3 millimeters of warm, waterproof protection, without being stiff or rigid. On top of that, the midsoles feature rebound cushioning for comfort and shock absorption, reducing the chances of your feet feeling fatigued. Reviewers vouch for the comfort technology, noting that you can walk around in these boots all day without your feet getting sore (or your toes getting wet). They have organic bio-tech liners that wick moisture (therefore reducing odor) and excellent traction, too. Plus, they come in four colors: sage, black, mustard, and wine. Available sizes: 6 to 12

2. A Pair Of Budget Rain Boots That Are Truly Waterproof Petrass Women Rain Boots $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a simple pair of rain boots that don't look like giant galoshes, these lightweight rubber boots are a great choice. The mid-calf women's boots are budget-friendly yet still 100% waterproof. Not only that, but they're also easy to slide on and off, and fans say they do a fantastic job of keeping you dry, even in heavier rain. Additionally, reviewers confirm that they're comfortable and have decent traction. "My last two pair of rain boots would leak in the deep water that sometimes collects in the yard during rainy seasons," wrote one reviewer. "These have been awesome, no leaks!" Available sizes: 5 to 9

3. A Fashionable & Functional Boot That Works In Rain, Snow, & Sleet Kamik Sienna 2 Women's Boot $120 | Amazon See On Amazon On top of keeping your feet unbelievably warm and dry, these cozy cold-weather boots are adorable, too. The lower portion of the boots showcases tough but lightweight rubber that makes them 100% waterproof, while the upper section features water-resistant flannel. They're insulated for weather conditions down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit and have durable Nubuck leather throughout, as well as solid traction and grip. I got to try these boots out myself, and they made my feet feel like miniature toasters (plus I received tons of compliments). They come in four neutral color schemes, so you can find the right pair for your style. Available sizes: 5 to 11 (regular and narrow)

4. These Trendy Leather Boots That Go With Everything Blondo Women's Villa Waterproof Ankle Bootie $93 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be hard to find rain boots that are fully waterproof yet also cute and stylish. Enter these fashionable Blondos, which are some of the best waterproof leather boots out there. The ankle-length boots feature 100% suede uppers with lightweight footbeds that are soft and well-cushioned. The waterproof-treated material causes rain to bead up on the outside so it doesn't penetrate the interior, blocking out wind, snow, and slush. As for the soles, they're made of flexible rubber to offer reliable grip. Fans on Amazon noted that these boots do an excellent job of combining style, comfort, and water-resistance. "No break in time, extremely comfortable, and they are waterproof," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 to 13 (regular and wide)

5. A Cozy, Well-Insulated Snow Boot That Keeps Your Feet Warm And Dry Mysoft Women's Waterproof Winter Boot $44 | Amazon See On Amazon If it's cold or snowy where you live, these insulated women's snow boots offer a great way to stay warm and dry on a budget. Offered at an impressive mid-range price, these boots boast waterproof injection-rubber shells with water-resistant polyester and seam-sealed construction that keeps rain and snow from getting in. On top of that, they're equipped with 212 grams of insulation and cozy faux shearling trim. The tough soles features slip-resistant herringbone tread, and there are four color options to choose from. Some reviewers noted that their feet got a little wet in exceptionally heavy rain, but overall this pair is a steal for the price. Available sizes: 5 to 10

6. These Waterproof Ankle Boots That Boast Over 1,700 Reviews Timberland Women's Nellie Double Waterproof Ankle Boot $90 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, these 100% waterproof boots have earned a devoted following on Amazon. Customers confirm they're fully waterproof, even at the laces, and they can tolerate heavy storms and downpours. The popular ankle boots are constructed with durable, high-quality leather and a unique geometric cone support that gives them excellent shock absorption. With a simple design that allows them to go with anything, they also feature rubber soles with top-of-the-line tread. They're available in nine colors and a nice range of sizes (including wide options). "When they say waterproof, they mean it," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 to 12 (regular and wide)

7. A Wallet-Friendly Option With Waterproof Zippers & Superb Traction DKSUKO Women's Duck Boots with Waterproof Zipper $34 | Amazon See On Amazon These fully waterproof women's duck boots provide another great budget choice, and fans found that they work astonishingly well given the price. The exteriors are made with tough PVC, while the insides feature cozy faux fur made from plush cotton. They're comfortable — largely due to the soft footbeds — and have warm thermal insulation. The vulcanized natural rubber around the bottom makes them fully waterproof, and the soles are equipped with anti-slip traction. "I was skeptical about how waterproof these boots would actually be," wrote one reviewer. "However, after wearing it out, I can say that these boots are completely waterproof. I wore them during a heavy rainstorm and no water got into my boots." Available sizes: 6 to 11