I own and adore a short, lace-trimmed satin robe that’s great for getting ready and feeling glamorous on the weekends, but after a hot shower or brutally early wake-up call, I just want to wrap myself in something fluffy. Thus began my search for the most comfortable bathrobe, which turned out to involve a lot of house-bound comfort considerations.

If you’re looking for a bathrobe to wear right out of the shower or after a dip in the pool, a cotton waffle or terry robe will absorb moisture to help you dry off more quickly, but keep in mind they’re very thick and can feel heavy, especially if they’ve absorbed water. On the other hand, for bathrobes to wear around the house or while you get ready, you may want to opt for satiny polyester and fleece options, as well, since they’re durable, cozy, and easy to care for.

Aside from material, you'll also want to consider length. Longer robes are great for colder temperatures or just hanging out after a bath or shower, although some choose not to wear them all day long since the length can inhibit movement. Shorter robes are great for daily wear and warmer climates since there’s no extra fabric to trip you up or trail after you.

From classic terry cotton to silky satin to snuggly fleece, these robes on Amazon might just become the best thing about waking up.

This cushy knee-length shawl collar bathrobe in 100% cotton terry cloth fabric will keep you cozy as it dries you off. The terry loops act like tiny sponges to absorb moisture, making it ideal for when you're fresh out of the water but not quite ready to change into clothes. It's thick but lightweight, offering a detachable belt and two large patch pockets. The hanger loop is a convenient added feature for easy storage. It's machine washable, double-stitched, and durable — a workhorse you'll use for years to come. As one Amazon shopper raved, "Where have you been all my life? My toweling off days are over. I'm a rober now."

Fleece got a luxurious makeover in this full-length robe with quilted details on the shawl collar and cuffs. This is one of the most popular robes on Amazon and it certainly has earned its more than 1,500 five-star reviews, with fans praising it for being fantastically soft and well-made. "The softness on this robe has exceeded my expectations. It feels so luxurious!" one fan wrote. You might expect a robe this nice to come with special care instructions, but no: It's 100% machine washable. The mid-calf length works surprisingly well across a range of heights, although anyone under 5 feet tall might need to consider hemming.

Channel your inner screen siren in this little satin robe that's great for getting ready, even if your glam squad is a party of one. It features a genius inner tie, so you don't have to worry about it slipping open, and trim 3/4-length sleeves that won't catch or drag when you reach for something. It even has two hidden in-seam pockets. The silky-smooth polyester is strong yet lightweight and easy to wash: URRU recommends dry-cleaning but notes that you can also throw it in the machine at home.

Tune out the world and burrow into this hooded fleece bathrobe, which has the softest Sherpa trim. The hood is fully lined, and the robe also features two large patch pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone. This robe is soft and cozy but surprisingly lightweight. One shopper reported: "I am more then happy with this purchase [...] robe is super soft and cozy. The colors are so pretty and better in person then the photo, well worth the price." It comes in solid black, but really shines in fun patterns like the stars pictured here.

Just Love took a classic velour robe and added a tonal scalloped pattern for a bathrobe that's cute and cozy. The velour is thick and buttery-soft with a kiss of stretch for movement. The rainbow of colors offered are all machine-washable, and Amazon shoppers love the soft, high-quality construction, with one writing: "I am absolutely in love with this robe, it's extremely soft, like a plushy material and makes me feel like I am wrapped up in a cloud." Another reviewer added, "The only real downside is that once you're in it [...] you wont want to take it off and put clothes on in order to accomplish adult responsibilities."

A long satin robe is an easy, pretty choice for getting ready. The longer length keeps you warm while the satin itself is feather-light so you don't feel weighed down. Despite its delicate look and feel, the silky polyester is machine-washable and easy to care for. A removable belt and interior tie ensures you'll always have the proper fit and a secure wrap. It also features hidden in-seam pockets on the sides. "Love this robe, I'm wearing it right now!" one shopper wrote, adding, "The pockets are great and it makes me feel a little more "fancy" than the average robe."

The only way you could make a plush full-length fleece robe any better is by adding a giant hood and cozy faux fur trim, which is exactly what Alexander Del Rossa did. This is another robe with a brilliant inner tie to keep things secure, plus two big pockets on the front. The fleece is a super-thick 330 GSM coral fleece, which is a heavyweight fleece that's sometimes used for Arctic gear, so it might be best for cold climates or the chillier months. "This robe is amazing, SUPER soft and plush, heavy and thick fabric, warm too even outside in 25 degree weather," one reviewer wrote. Another noted: "I don't think I would have survived this last winter without it!"

