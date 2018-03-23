If you love nothing more than coming home from work and getting cozy on your couch, but you don't yet own a robe, all of your ideas about comfort are about to come crashing to the floor (in a good way). The best robes for women can be found on this list — they include styles, fabrics, and features (hello, pockets) that will suit everyone's personal needs — and that will make you forever change your definition of a "comfy night in."

When some of us think of robes, cozy winter robes are often the first that come to mind. And while this list certainly includes those plush fleece nightgowns that are so toasty, you won't want to part ways with them until at least April, they aren't the only options out there. If you live in a warm climate or are searching for a silky piece of loungewear to wear while you get ready for a night out, a short or long Kimono-style robe in satin or polyester is perfect. If, however, you plan on ending every shower in your new robe and absorbency is the most important feature you're looking for, it doesn't get much better than Turkish cotton.

Whatever robe style you choose, make no mistake about it: You need a robe to be your most comfortable, breezy self. Here are six of the best bathrobes for women, below.

1 A Simple Cotton Fleece Robe That Won't Break The Bank Amazon The Slumber Project Long Cotton Sleep Robe $32 AmazonBuy Now Sometimes the best choice is also the simplest one: This cotton fleece robe falls just below the knee and has a classic self-tying belt that cinches your waist. It has pockets, which is always a plus, and is perfect for keeping you comfortable through all the seasons. It comes in two colors — blue and a light grey — and is machine-washable. Consider this an affordable, pretty, but no-frills option for wearing around the house. Available sizes: S-XXL

2 A Short Stretchy Robe With Pockets That Comes In Bright Colors Amazon Arabella Short Robe $32 AmazonBuy Now If short robes are more your style, this one is made from a stretchy spandex and rayon jersey fabric and has long sleeves with open cuffs. On-seam pockets and an attached belt add to this robe's more casual feel, and most reviewers use words like "lightweight" and "softer than expected" to describe it, adding that it's the perfect all-season cover-up. If you like color options, this robe provides 10 of them, including bright shades like peacock, salmon, and watermelon. Available sizes: 1X Plus-3X Plus

3 An Ultra-Absorbent Turkish Cotton Robe That's Great For The Bath Or Pool Amazon TowelSelections Turkish Cotton Kimono Robe $35 AmazonBuy Now This 100 percent Turkish cotton robe is made with stronger, smoother, longer cotton fibers, giving it a fluffy feel and the power to absorb water better than many other robes. This is a kimono-style bathrobe with a removable self-tie and deep pockets that stop mid-calf. It comes in 18 colors, is double-stitched so it's incredibly durable, and is the ideal robe for baths, pools, or spa time. Not only is this mid-weight robe safe for your washer and dryer, it actually becomes even more plush and absorbent the more times you wash it. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4 A Long, Floral, Silky Robe That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty Amazon Old Shanghai Kimono Long Robe $22-28 AmazonBuy Now This is the long, silky robe that will make you feel like royalty. Made from polyester, it has a sash tie with belt loops, inside ties to keep it secure while on, side slits, pockets, and fancy French seams. If the one-size-fits all model worries you, the reviews may put your mind at ease: one reviewer who is 5-foot-2 says this robe fit like a dream — and so did a reviewer who is 5-foot-10 and describes herself as have a larger frame. This is not the kind of robe you'll want to wear after a bath — it isn't at all absorbent. It comes in 14 gorgeous colors, but each boasts a similar floral design. Available sizes: One size fits all

5 A Short Satin Robe With Three-Quarter Inch Sleeves Amazon Sioro Satin Robe $17-18 AmazonBuy Now A short satin robe with a drawstring closure, inner tie, and side pockets, this is a sweet, sassy style that works for lounging around the house. Thanks to its 3/4-inch sleeves, you can apply makeup, wash dishes, and do any other thing that usually requires you to roll up your sleeves (without actually having to roll up your sleeves). It comes in 17 colors and has a V-neck kimono-style collar. Keep in mind that you will have to wash this robe by hand in order to maintain its quality. Otherwise, it has earned solid reviews, with many gushing about how well it fits and how it looks far more expensive than it is. Available sizes: 0-18