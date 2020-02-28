What's great about them: Constructed with special memory foam footbeds, these comfortable women's snow boots feel like walking on clouds, according to one reviewer. They have supportive yet lightweight cushioning to prevent your feet from getting sore and excellent shock absorption to reduce fatigue. The tops of the boots feature a cozy faux fur that you can fold down or leave up for a versatile look.

These waterproof boots feature special technology to block out rain, wind, and snow, keeping your feet dry and toasty. Plus, the tough soles provide traction for anti-slip protection. Get this pick in your choice of black or white.

One reviewer wrote: "I needed warm, comfortable boots for my winter trip to NYC. [...] I knew I'd be doing a lot of walking so comfort was number one for me. [...] I walked 30 miles in four days in 30 degree temps and my feet never hurt, they were never cold, in fact, they were too warm. I probably didn't need my wool socks but I'd rather be too warm than cold. They turned out to be a great pair of boots!"