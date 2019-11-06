Bustle

The 9 Best Non-Chocolate Advent Calendars To Get Your Hands On Before December 2019

By Alice Broster
Diptyque

Spooky season has passed, Bonfire night is nearly upon us, and soon enough it’ll be December 1. There are so many reasons why Christmas is amazing. Between the awesome food, markets, and parties, it truly is the best time of the year. And the beginning of December means one thing: advent calendars. But getting a treat every morning doesn’t always have to be chocolate based. Here are the nine best non-chocolate advent calendars.

While Christmas Day morning may be the one day a year where eating a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, drinking Bucks Fizz, and opening gifts from your loved ones before 9 a.m., is acceptable, every morning can be filled with a little bit of joy in the run up to Christmas. Advent calendars are the little bit of indulgence that make the season all the more magical, and even if you don't have a sweet tooth, you shouldn't miss out.

If coffee, tea, make up, alcohol, or something even more naughty are more your poison, then there is an advent calendar that caters to you. And luckily, I've wrapped them all up in a nice neat bow and put them in the list below. Merry Christmas, one and all.

Twinings Tea Advent Calendar
£25
|
Twinings
The best kind of days are started with a cup of tea and with the Twinings Tea advent calendar, there’s absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t start every day in the run up to Christmas with a different winter warmer. The calendar offers 24 loose leaf tea pyramids and one tea tidy, all hidden behind the doors of a beautiful black, white, and gold calendar which is so pretty you almost won’t want to open it every day.
Lovehoney Advent Calendar
£100
|
Lovehoney
If you’re not so hot on chocolate but would like to treat yourself in another way this December, you’ll want to check out the Lovehoney advent calendar. Perfect to open by yourself or with your partner, it includes vibrators, ties, butt plugs, and massage oils, to name just a few of the treats. You’ll make a massive saving of £129 but stocks are limited so make sure you grab yours now.
BareMinerals Advent Calendar
£79
|
BareMinerals
For beauty lovers, Christmas time is a dream. Festive collaborations and collections are out in abundance over the festive season and the BareMinerals 24 Days Of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar is the perfect example of a beauty advent calendar done right. If you’re a fan of the Mineral Veil, Complexion Rescue Defence, or the Gen Nude collection, then your entire beauty routine will be covered throughout December.
Fever Tree’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar
£60
|
Waitrose
While it’s tradition to open your advent calendar in the morning through December, who’s to say you can’t give yourself a little treat for after a long day at work? Not only is the Fever Tree’s Gin and Tonic advent calendar seriously pretty, it holds 12 different 50 ml gins and 12 different 150 ml fever tree tonics. So, depending on your taste, you can have 12 different combinations of gin and tonic to get you in the mood for all things merry and bright.
Space NK Advent Calendar
£195
|
Space NK
When it comes to serving all of your beauty needs, Space NK never fails. And if you’re a beauty lover that doesn’t want to commit to one brand but do want to treat yourself this December, then their advent calendar has a little bit of everything that you love. Think high-end skin care and well-known make up brands. You may not know what you’re going to get every morning, but as the products total up to a staggering £550 and the calendar costs just £195, you can bank on the fact that it’ll be value for money.
Pact Coffee Advent Calendar
£40
|
Amazon
Tis the season to stay warm on the inside and the outside. As the days get longer, coffee is needed more than ever. While UK chain coffee shops may have their own Christmas menu, coffee connoisseurs will love you all the more if you surprise them with this Pact Coffee advent calendar. A new sachet of freshly blended coffee for each day on the run up the Christmas? This is the best way to jump start your December days.
Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar
£40
|
Amazon
Amazon may sort your last minute Christmas gifts every year but it may also have your back when it comes to treating yourself. The Amazon beauty advent calendar includes all of your favourite beauty, skincare, and wellness brands with cult products as well as hidden gems. A steal at £50 and including brands like L’Oreal and Bare Minerals, this is essential for any beauty lover with a tighter budget in mind.
BrewDog Beer Advent Calendar
£40
|
BrewDog
Some people see the winter nights through with a large mug of hot chocolate and others relax with something a little stronger. Whether you’re a beer lover or have someone in your life that can’t get enough of a good IPA the BrewDog Beer advent calendar is not to be missed this December. With three different options for every taste there’s no doubt that this makes the best early Christmas gift for anyone who loves knocking back a cold one.
Diptyque Advent Calendar
£320
|
Diptyque
While pine, spices, and your best perfume may embody the smells of Christmas there’s one product that screams festivities to me and that’s a fresh Diptyque candle. A serious treat to yourself or the perfect Christmas gift, Diptyque's Christmas range comes into its own come December. Their advent calendar contains 25 little fragrant treats to open on the run up the Christmas. With this calendar you'll have the best smelling house come Christmas Day.