Back in November, the Spice Girls announced a mega reunion tour. And although '90s fashion has been experiencing a resurgence for the past couple of years, it was this that really signalled the comeback of the trend. Nowhere has this been seen more than in the footwear market. Yes, sky-high sneakers are back. So if you've booked your tickets to the upcoming Spice Girls tour or just want to relive their heyday, here's some of the very best platform trainers to get your hands on.

If you have in-depth knowledge of the Spice Girls, you'll probably be familiar with the brand Buffalo. Founded in 1979 as a cowboy boot retailer, the German label's sporty platform line grabbed the attention of Baby, Ginger, and co in the '90s. In fact, every Spice Girl (except Posh aka Victoria Beckham) donned a pair of the incredibly high shoes at some point, reports i-D.

Now, the platform trainer has been given a new lease of life. Some brands have stuck to the original super high look while others are a little more accessible and ideal for the uninitiated. You can opt for neutral tones, black or white monochromatic styles, or popping colours including lime green, lilac, or hot pink.

Time to spice up your life.