The 9 Best Platform Trainers That'll Help You Relive Your Spice Girls Days All Over Again

Back in November, the Spice Girls announced a mega reunion tour. And although '90s fashion has been experiencing a resurgence for the past couple of years, it was this that really signalled the comeback of the trend. Nowhere has this been seen more than in the footwear market. Yes, sky-high sneakers are back. So if you've booked your tickets to the upcoming Spice Girls tour or just want to relive their heyday, here's some of the very best platform trainers to get your hands on.

If you have in-depth knowledge of the Spice Girls, you'll probably be familiar with the brand Buffalo. Founded in 1979 as a cowboy boot retailer, the German label's sporty platform line grabbed the attention of Baby, Ginger, and co in the '90s. In fact, every Spice Girl (except Posh aka Victoria Beckham) donned a pair of the incredibly high shoes at some point, reports i-D.

Now, the platform trainer has been given a new lease of life. Some brands have stuck to the original super high look while others are a little more accessible and ideal for the uninitiated. You can opt for neutral tones, black or white monochromatic styles, or popping colours including lime green, lilac, or hot pink.

Time to spice up your life.

1. A School Classic

Kickers x The Ragged Priest Kick Hi White

£105

Kickers

Kickers were the ultimate school shoe. And thanks to a banging collaboration with The Ragged Priest, you can mix fond memories with '90s style in one swift shoe. This comfy high-top design features a striped sole and striking two-tone leather. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

2. Go Pink

Buffalo London Pale Pink Classic Low Trainers

£210

Schuh

Platforms don't get bigger than Buffalo's. With a 7cm sole and a glittering pink fabric design, you'll be standing tall all summer long. Available in UK size 4 to 8.

3. Tower Above Them All

Fila Lime Disruptor II Platform Trainers

£90

Schuh

OK, I lied. With an 8cm platform, Fila's lime green pair are the biggest around. One for the braver among you, that's for sure. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

4. One For Your Holiday

Superga 2790 White Espadrille

£56.99

Office

Now that the bad weather is (hopefully) over, it's time to bust out your summer shoes. And what screams sun, sea, and sand more than an espadrille? If you're looking for a practical style, try Superga's lace-up pair. Available in UK size 4 to 7.

5. A Futuristic Look

Bronx Jaxstar Black Chunky Trainers

£130

£68

Tower London

If you're a darker kind of person, Bronx's transparent-soled trainers are probably for you. They'll be the perfect addition to any monochromatic wardrobe. Available in UK size 6 to 8.

6. For The Walkers

Vagabond Casey Purple Satin Shoe

£75

£47

Vagabond

Guaranteed to be the comfiest shoe you'll own all year, Vagabond's Casey style fuses unmissable colours with a sleek satin silhouette. Wear for long walks at the weekend or to quicken your morning commute. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

7. Two Trends For The Price Of One

Snake Print Platform Sneakers

£89

& Other Stories

& Other Stories is always the place to go for a good print. These snake print and pastel pink trainers are so easy to wear you'll never want to take them off. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

8. The Luxe Option

Naked Wolfe Sporty Suede Platform Trainers

£160

Selfridges

Crafted from luxurious suede, these platforms take the dad look to entirely new heights. And taupe? Well, it's set to be your new favourite colour. Available in UK size 3 to 6.

9. Your Dad's Favourite

Fila x Liam Hodges Disruptor II Premium

£120

Fila

Want to take baby steps into the platform world? Look out for Fila's partnership with London-based designer Liam Hodges. This pair's neutral palette will work with any outfit, allowing you to make the most of your splurge. Available in UK size 4 to 12.

P.S. you can still book tickets to see the Spice Girls this summer. The foursome will be kicking off their tour on May 24 in Dublin before travelling throughout the UK, stopping off in the likes of Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, and London. Viva forever.