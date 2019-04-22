The Best Cargo Trousers To Buy RN, Because The '90s Style Has Been Reinvented

By
Boohoo, Urban Outfitters

Thought you'd escaped the '90s? Think again for the cargo trouser is back in full force. With a twist, naturally. Instead of excessively baggy low-slung silhouettes and more pockets than you can count, the 2019 version tends to be tapered, high-waisted, and minimal on the pocket front. So if you're looking for places to source the best cargo pants, keep reading.

The style may be part of fashion's ongoing love affair with all things utility, but they still cause quite a reaction. Just like Marmite or Crocs, you either love them or hate them. But they're really quite versatile. Pair them with trainers and a T-shirt for a casual day look or with a cami and heels for sporty yet evening-appropriate attire. And if you're fed up with denim after denim option, there really is nothing better.

One thing you may find with the new and improved cargo pants is that the word "cargo" has been removed from the product description. Confusing, I know. But keep your eyes peeled for mentions of "utility" or "combat" or anything else that resembles a military way of life.

Ken Downing, the former fashion director of Neiman Marcus, referenced this exact language change in an interview with The Business of Fashion. "If it walks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck," he said, adding: "Call it what you want, but it’s a cargo pant and it’s a crowd pleaser."

With that in mind, here are some of the most eye-catching cargo pants around.

1. A Satin Pair

Plus Pocket Detail Shell Jogger

£22

£16.50

Boohoo

Opt for a relaxed feel with these satin-looking joggers. They feature multiple useful pockets and a neutral hue that will go with anything. The only downside is they're only in stock in a UK size 16.

2. The Bright One

Pink Belted Utility Trousers

£40

River Island

Add a matching utility belt and this hot pink pair look like they've walked straight off the catwalk. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. A Denim Alternative

Cargo 90s Baggy Jeans

£55

Topshop

Denim has been given the cargo treatment too. Team these oversized jeans with a lightweight polo neck and Converse for a skater look like no other. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

4. Go Full Military

Plus Pocket Side Camo Tapered Pants

£31.99

£15.99

Shein

Camo will never go out of style. If you're not a fan of the traditional army green, opt for a black-and-white pair. Available in UK size 18 to 24.

5. One For The Suitcase

Satin Cargo Trousers

£25.99

Zara

Soak up the sun in this holiday-perfect design. Made from a loose and lightweight fabric, these trousers are ideal for summer exploring. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

6. The Luxe Option

Utility Casual Trouser

£119

Whistles

Forming part of Whistles' limited edition collection, these luxurious trousers can be worn night or day and dressed up or down. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

7. A Traditional Style

Ellesse Cargo Pants

£45

JD Sports

Crafted from cotton canvas, these Ellesse cargo pants are the ultimate '90s throwback. Team with trainers and a plain top for a full-on sporty look. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

8. A Workwear Pair

Plus Size Cargo Trousers

£38

£26.60

Forever 21

Who knew cargo pants could be made suitable for the office? With its button-up fastening and high-waisted style, this pair will be your new go-to weekday look. Available in UK size 18 to 24.

9. Summery Shades

Seatbelt Utility Trousers

£55

Urban Outfitters

Bored of the same old colour range? Urban Outfitters' utility-style joggers come in subtle lilac and muted orange. Why not buy both? Available in UK size 6 to 16.

I'll have one in every colour.