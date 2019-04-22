Thought you'd escaped the '90s? Think again for the cargo trouser is back in full force. With a twist, naturally. Instead of excessively baggy low-slung silhouettes and more pockets than you can count, the 2019 version tends to be tapered, high-waisted, and minimal on the pocket front. So if you're looking for places to source the best cargo pants, keep reading.

The style may be part of fashion's ongoing love affair with all things utility, but they still cause quite a reaction. Just like Marmite or Crocs, you either love them or hate them. But they're really quite versatile. Pair them with trainers and a T-shirt for a casual day look or with a cami and heels for sporty yet evening-appropriate attire. And if you're fed up with denim after denim option, there really is nothing better.

One thing you may find with the new and improved cargo pants is that the word "cargo" has been removed from the product description. Confusing, I know. But keep your eyes peeled for mentions of "utility" or "combat" or anything else that resembles a military way of life.

Ken Downing, the former fashion director of Neiman Marcus, referenced this exact language change in an interview with The Business of Fashion. "If it walks like a duck, and it quacks like a duck," he said, adding: "Call it what you want, but it’s a cargo pant and it’s a crowd pleaser."

With that in mind, here are some of the most eye-catching cargo pants around.