No matter where you're headed, the best travel pants for women will ensure that your transit-time is as comfortable as possible — and that you're equipped with the most necessary features once you arrive. A basic pair of leggings or jeans will get you to from point A to point B without hassle, but extra pockets, stain-resistant materials, and convertible styles help to prepare you for anything your trip throws at you.

First, consider where you're going and how you plan on getting there. Any pants can be regarded as travel pants so long as they're comfortable, flexible, and well-suited for your trip, so the specific style is up to you. If you'll be sitting in a car, train, or plane for an extended period of time, just ensure that the material is stretchy, breathable, and warm; that last one is particularly important if you're not going to have control over the surrounding temperature. We've all froze on an air-conditioned plane before.

For those who won't have the chance to change once they arrive (or if you plan on re-wearing the pair during your trip), it's also important to ensure that your pants are appropriate for your destination. Convertible pants are great for cold-to-hot weather trips (or vice-versa), quick-drying cargo pants will allow you to jump straight into exploring or hiking as soon as you arrive, and a pair of stretchy slacks is ideal if you're traveling on business. Some are also more effective when it comes to resisting moisture, stains, and odors, which is a huge advantage for trips during which you'll be roughing it a bit.

These 9 pairs of travel pants are versatile, comfortable, and stylish — so no matter where in the world you go, you'll be fashionably prepared.

1. The Overall Best Travel Pants For Tons Of Reasons Bottom Line: These pants are convertible, flexible, and resistant to moisture, sun, and punctures — plus they have zip-security pockets and come in tons of sizes and colors. Columbia Saturday Trail Pant $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Columbia's Saturday Trail pant is the most versatile pair for both the ride and the trip itself, and its many useful features make it the best overall option for traveling. First, the two-way stretch fabric, gusset stitching, and wide waistband help to make it one of the most comfortable, flexible pairs reviewers have ever owned. Then there are the six pockets (two of which are zippered for security) that help you to keep all your most important essentials right on your person. This pair is also easily one of the most resilient when it comes to mishaps and adventures. The fabric is not only resistant to stains, moisture, and punctures, but it's treated with SPF-50 protection to shield you from the sun. (One reviewer even wrote that the durable fabric "saved [their] life" when they were bit by a rattlesnake.) The pants also have tabs and roll-up legs so they can convert into capris at a moment's notice. You can get this pair in 11 different colors and loads of different sizes (including plus), and all of them are offered in short, regular, and long lengths. Finally, they're reasonably-affordable and can be dressed up or down depending on your destination. Available Sizes: 2 short — 24W long

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Pick Bottom Line: You can score these lightweight, breathable harem pants for just $12 a pair. Joop Joop Travel Harem Pants $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Harem (or elephant) pants are really popular right now; their loose-fitting, breathable fabric makes them a top pick for lounging and yoga, and they're well-suited for light travel due to the same reasons. This pair from Joop Joop is made from 100-percent rayon, so it's extremely lightweight, moisture-wicking, and skin-friendly. The elastic waist and ankles ensure a secure fit without too much restriction, and the double side pockets are great for freeing up your hands in the car or on the airport security line. Get them in one of two solid colors, or opt for any of the other eye-catching designs — all starting at $12 a pair. Available Sizes: S — XL

3. The Best Travel Pants In Plus-Sizes Bottom Line: Thanks to the fabric construction and back pockets, these plus-size leggings hold their shape, resist wrinkles, and look like real pants. Daily Ritual Plus-Size Leggings $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Ponte knit is a beneficial fabric to wear while traveling because its tightly-woven to hold its shape, resist wrinkles, and offers minor compression — but it's still stretchy and flexible for optimal comfort. These Daily Ritual ponte knit leggings are offered in seven plus sizes and feature a high waist, seamed front, and functional back pockets that give them a fashionable flair. Available Sizes: 1XL — 7XL

4. Light And Stretchy, But Professional Enough For Business Travel Bottom Line: Even though they look like slacks, these multi-pocket pants feature four-way stretch fabric and a comfy waistband. Kirkland Signature Travel Pant $33 | Amazozn See On Amazon These signature pants from Kirkland look almost like work slacks due to their YKK zip fly, back pockets, and straight-leg design — but they're well-suited for travel for various reasons. First, they feature two back pockets, two front pockets, and a side pocket with a zipper. Second, the lightweight fabric offers a comfortable four-way stretch and the waistband is partially elastic to prevent unwanted pressure. Finally, the ankle-length style and seven different colors can easily be dressed up with heels, a blazer, and a button-down. "Most comfortable pants ever and look good enough to wear to work," one reviewer writes, while another raves, "I bought these for a 24+ hour international flight schedule to wear instead of leggings or jeans — super breathable and comfortable for the long trip." Available Sizes: 2 — 20W

5. Women's Travel Pants With Hidden Pockets — 11 Of Them Bottom Line: Store and protect absolutely all of your essentials with these 11-pocket cargo pants. SCOTTeVEST Margaux Cargaux Travel Pants $95 | Amazon See On Amazon SCOTTeVEST's Margaux Cargaux pants are considered the "best cargo pants for travel" when pockets are your top priority. In fact, this pair has 11 of them, including zippered compartments, snap pockets, interior hidden pouches, and hand-warmer pockets. All of them are especially large and secure to hold everything from your keys and sunglasses to your ID and smartphone. In addition to the ample storage space, this pair also features a lightweight, breathable material, ankle ties, a stretchy, adjustable waistband, and a built-in weight-management system. You can get them in three colors and six sizes. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

6. The Most Comfortable Pair With Theft-Proof Pockets Bottom Line: These pants are so comfortable, reviewers don't want to take them off — and they're great for travel because of the warm fabric and pickpocket-proof pockets. FORBIDEFENSE Cotton Terry Sweatpants $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Sweatpants may be the most comfortable, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they're the best option for travel. This pair, on the other hand, is designed to keep you extra warm on the plane, wick away sweat and moisture, and allow for an adjustable fit thanks to its drawstring waist. The soft, skin-friendly cotton-terry fabric has reviewers calling them, "The most comfortable casual pants ever... I've bought several pairs and wear them almost everyday." Last but not least, this pair features two large front-side pockets that zipper closed; this not only prevents your stuff from falling out, but it also deters pickpockets from nabbing your valuables. Available Sizes: XS — XL

7. The Best Leggings For Travel Bottom Line: These are the best leggings for travel because they're soft, stretchy, breathable, and have two massive side-pockets. ODODOS Workout Leggings $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all leggings are created equal — especially when it comes to travel. ODODOS workout leggings are my go-to for road trips, travel, and flights because the four-way fabric is stretchy, but remains opaque when I bend down. This pair also features a wide, high-rise waist that works with any shirt, from tunics to crop tops, and the two side-leg pockets are big enough to hold your phone, passport, and wallet. The soft fabric is designed to hug your legs for warmth and comfort, but it's also breathable and flat-stitched to wick away sweat and prevent chafing. Get these number-one best-selling leggings in two lengths and just about any color. Available Sizes: XS — XXL

8. The Best Jeans For Traveling Bottom Line: These jeans are lightweight, stretchy, and non-bulky while remaining surprisingly rugged. prAna Kayla Jean Pants $89 | Amazon See On Amazon If jeans are your go-to pants style, the prAna Kayla jean is especially great for travel. In addition to its five functional pockets and various color options, this pair is designed to move with you thanks to the super soft, stretchy cotton. That said, it's also surprisingly rugged because it's made with a PU coating and is fully-lined with UPF-50 protection. "I like traveling in/with these due to the comfort, style and lack of bulky fabric," one reviewer says. Another loves that they can be "dressed up for going out" and thrown into a suitcase without having to worry about wrinkles. Finally, since they're available in both long and short sizes, you can find the optimal length for your body. Available Sizes: 0 short — 18 tall