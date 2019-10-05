Whether you're a vegan or not, it’s now easier than ever to stock your closet with animal-friendly wares, and dress shoes are no exception. Whether you prefer flats, high heels, or something in between, the best vegan dress shoes deliver style and comfort that you can feel good about. Below, I’ve rounded up a gorgeous selection of vegan dress shoes to fit a variety of styles and budgets.

Generally speaking, you can rest assured that any shoes labeled vegan leather, synthetic leather, or faux leather were made without animal hides. "Leatherette" is another, less common term used to describe man-made leather. Synthetic leather typically consists of natural and/or synthetic fibers that have been coated with a plastic polymer, and synthetic leather material is commonly made from polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or textile-polymer composite microfibers.

However, while PU leather is often animal-free, that’s not always the case. Because PU leather is sometimes made with split leather — the fibrous part of the animal hide leftover from making genuine leather — vegan shoppers will probably want to stay away from any dress shoes marketed as PU leather. So stick with these labels if animal welfare is a concern for you: synthetic leather, vegan leather, faux leather, leatherette, and man-made.

When it comes to suede — which is a leather product as well — look for shoes that boast these labels: vegan suede, faux suede, or man-made.

Whatever your personal style is, there are plenty of animal-friendly dress shoes to choose from these days. Take a look at the best vegan dress shoes below, all of them are $60 or less and highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Vegan Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These Amazon Essentials Ballet Flats are made from 100% synthetic materials, including faux leather with a faux suede interior. With a 4.3-star rating and more than 1,000 customer reviews, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better pair of vegan flats, especially for the price. These beautiful round-toed ballerina shoes are as classic and versatile as flats can get, and they feature a gentle elasticized topline for all-day comfort. They’re available in six colors, including a rich cognac tan and a great everyday black. They’re also available in wide and half sizes. What fans are saying: “I usually wear size 10/11 shoes and find it quite difficult to find well-fitting, comfortable vegan shoes. These, however, are like they're barely there. It doesn't get sweaty in there and there's no stinging, as some synthetic shoes do. Most comfortable flats ever!” Available Sizes: US 5 - US 15 (with wide sizes)

2. A Timeless Pair Of Vegan Mules Rohb by Joyce Azria Maison Soho Pointed Toe Flat Mule $27 | Amazon See on Amazon For stylish, slip-on mules, look no further than this vegan menswear-inspired pair from Rohb by Joyce Azria which feature a 0.75-inch heel, an almond-shaped toe, cushioned insoles for comfort, and a durable nonslip outer sole. This pick is made with 100% man-made materials, including faux suede and faux leather. They’re available in half sizes. What fans are saying: “I'm wearing them now, they fit great, and they are super comfortable for running around in the office, and quite stylish I might add. They are wide enough for my wide feet and they super cute too!" Available Sizes: US 5 - US 12

3. The Best Vegan Booties Sugar Truffle Ankle Bootie $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Since rubber sometimes contains animal ingredients, strict ethical vegans might want to skip this pick, because they do contain a rubber sole. However, since these Sugar Truffle Ankle Booties feature a vegan leather upper and also come in a black, faux suede option, they certainly qualify as vegan-friendly. They also feature a chunky heel that's only 1.25-inches high, making these stylish booties ideal for walking. The inside zipper closure and outside zipper detail make this pick easy to slide on and off. Plus, the bootie is available in convenient half sizes. What fans are saying: "LOVE these booties! I wanted flat ankle boots that are vegan without a 'pleather' look, and these are perfect. They really do look like good quality leather. They’re comfortable and so cute with jeans or leggings. They’ve become my go-to shoes for fall/winter! I’m tempted to order another pair as a backup for when I inevitably wear these out." Available Sizes: US 6 - US 11

4. The Best Vegan Stilettos Jenn Ardor Stiletto High Heels $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for the perfect pair of vegan stilettos, these Jenn Ardor stiletto heels are hard to beat. Featuring pointed closed-toes and 4-inch heels, they're crafted entirely with premium, synthetic vegan materials. They also have a padded insole for added comfort, and they’re available in half sizes. What fans are saying: “Im a true 8M. This is surprisingly VERY comfortable. Didnt need break in time. Wore to work 8 hours straight with lots of walking on carpet and concrete and no problem. Ive never had pointy shoes that dont pinch. This does not. A good design plus comfort! [...]" Available Sizes: US 6 - US 10

5. The Best Vegan Leather Boots Rampage Italie Knee-High Boots $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Rampage Italie knee-high boots feature a 2-inch chunky heel and rounded toes. The low zipper makes putting them on easy. This pick is made entirely of vegan leather as well. They're currently available in eight colors, and there's even an adorable half boot option in cognac. They’re also available in half sizes. Since they’re so reasonably priced, you could potentially get this pick in a variety of hues to match multiple looks and seasons. What fans are saying: “The comfort and fit of these boots are just plain awesome. I was looking for comfortable and stylish vegan riding boots and sure did find them. The seller was also wonderful with follow-up to my purchase. Highly recommended boot and store!” Available Sizes: US 6 - US 11

6. A Comfortable Pair Of Vegan Oxford Booties Refresh Leatherette Lace-Up Oxford Bootie $31 | Amazon See on Amazon These lace-up oxford booties by Refresh are made with 100% vegan materials. They're crafted with comfort in mind, featuring a nonskid sole and a cushioned footbed with a padded insole. The stable, chunky heel is just under three inches as well, something many reviewers found to be a welcome alternative to more perilously high heels. Half sizes are available for this pick as well. What fans are saying: "[...]Not only are these super comfy (and let me tell you I have PROBLEMS with my achy feet so that I can BARELY wear heels anymore!) but these shoes miraculously DONT hurt even though they have heels! I wear them with trouser socks and slacks or with tights/skirt. I am now cultivating a retro look and I am amazingly comfortable!" Available Sizes: US 5.5 - US 11

7. The Best Vegan Strappy Pump LifeStride See This Dress Pumps $60 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable strappy heel, LifeStride’s See This Dress pumps deliver on both. Featuring a high-rebound foam insole and heel cushion, plus a highly flexible outsole, the classic pumps come with a 3-inch heel and closed toe. They're crafted from 100% synthetic leather, and come in half and wide sizes. What fans are saying: “Finally got around to wearing them out on the town. I tend to wear my heels for a while around the house to break them in but these hardly needed that. I wore them a full six hours (a lot of time for me) and my feet still felt good. They are so sexy and classy.” Available Sizes: US 5 - US 11 (with wide sizes)

8. A Dressy Vegan Sandal With A Tassel Detail J. Adams Midori Low-Ankle Strap Heels $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These timeless (and eco-conscious) Midori ankle strap heels by J. Adams feature a fun fringe tassel, a 2.5-inch heel, and an open-toe design. They’re also hand-crafted for comfort and versatility, and come in half sizes. While this pick explicitly states that these shoes are made with 100% synthetic vegan materials in every color, it's worth pointing out that it also lists "PU" leather in some colors. What fans are saying: “I love this shoe style! In Texas, I can wear all year long. Would love to see more pastels for spring/summer. Actually, this is my third pair (already have black and brown). They seem to always be my go-to first choice whether I'm wearing leggings, jeans, or capris. Highly recommend.” Available Sizes: US 5.5 - US 11

