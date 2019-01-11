The 9 Most Anticipated TV Shows Returning In 2019 & How To Catch Up On Them Now

Although January tends to be a pretty slow month, it does have one great thing going for it: the return of your fave TV shows. From Jane the Virgin to Brooklyn Nine-Nine to Broad City, many beloved series make their big returns this month, after several months (or longer) of being off the air. And luckily, it's not just January; over the next few months of 2019, a ton of great TV shows will come back after far too much time away. But if you're worried you won't be caught up in time to see everything, don't fret, because the shows on the list below are all available to stream. So you can catch up on all the episodes you missed before checking out the new seasons of these nine must-watch series.

Before you become aghast that Game of Thrones or Grey's Anatomy aren't on this list, know that these are just the personal favorite picks of Bustle's Entertainment editors. so not every great show coming back in 2019 is featured here. There's a lot of must-see TV out there, so narrowing things down gets hard. But these nine series coming back soon are absolutely worth checking out, and thankfully, all their previous episodes are available to stream. Happy watching!

'The Bold Type' Giphy Return Date: Spring 2019 Where To Catch Up: Hulu "If you haven't yet watched The Bold Type, what are you waiting for? The Freeform series focuses on the friendship of three best friends (Jane, Kat, and Sutton) working at a Cosmopolitan-esque magazine, but dives so much deeper. The Bold Type tackles relevant social issues and relationship drama in a way that you won't be able to stop watching. It's fun, fresh, and ideal for your next wine night." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'Big Little Lies' Giphy Return Date: TBD Where To Catch Up: HBOGo or HBONow "Although I'm a purest and believe in sticking to source material (a.k.a., there was one Big Little Lies book, there should be one Big Little Lies season), when I heard Meryl Streep was going to be joining the already perfect cast, I was like, 'What's canon?' and began to count down the days until the premiere of Season 2. To prep yourself for the hopefully-soon-to-be-announced second season premiere date, I recommend rewatching Season 1, listening to the soundtrack, and looking at Reese Witherspoon's Instagram to take in all of the amazing BTS pics." — Allison Piwowarski, Deputy Entertainment Editor

'Power' Giphy Return Date: Summer 2019 Where To Catch Up: Hulu or Amazon "Power is the second most-watched drama on TV right now, but there are a lot of you out there that have some catching up to do before its Season 6 premiere this summer. Created by showrunner Courtney Kemp, with some help from co-producer 50 Cent, the series is essentially about a guy named Ghost (Omari Hardwick), who runs one of the largest crime syndicates in New York City... and he just happens to be cheating on his wife (Naturi Naughton) with his high school sweetheart (Lela Loren) who grew up to be a federal prosecutor. It's suspenseful, the dialogue is smart and LOL-funny sometimes, the sex scenes are super hot, and the female characters subvert all sorts of stereotypes, which might just be the best part. Oh, and you won't be able to get the theme song out of your head." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'Jane The Virgin' Giphy Return Date: March 27 Where To Catch Up: Netflix "No spoilers, but the Season 4 finale of Jane the Virgin was a huge game-changer for the show. I can't wait to see what Season 5 brings, although it's sad to think that this is the show's last year. The world needs more Jane the Virgin, or at least other series that are just as funny, smart, moving, and original." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'Good Girls' Giphy Return Date: March 3 Where To Catch Up: Netflix, Hulu, and NBC "I was all in on Good Girls as soon as I saw its premise and cast: Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman play suburban mothers who rob a grocery store to support their families and end up in business with a dangerous local drug dealer. The first season more than delivered on that potential, gaining momentum as their scheme spun more and more out of control, Breaking Bad-style, plus a healthy does of female rage." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'Stranger Things' Giphy Return Date: July 4 Where To Catch Up: Netflix "A coming-of-age sci-fi that’s equal parts adventure-filled and delightfully nostalgic, Netflix’s Stranger Things returns July 4 following its longest gap yet. The sleeper hit turned full-on phenom was arguably stronger in Season 1, but nonetheless worth watching whether you’re diving in for the first time or simply brushing up before its return. It has the monsters and mystery to appeal to sci-fi diehards, but it’s still fun enough to win over, well, pretty much everyone else." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

'The Punisher' Giphy Return Date: January 18 Where To Catch Up: Netflix "I'm just going to say it: The Punisher is the best Netflix Marvel original show. And, yes, that includes Jessica Jones. It's true, it can be overly violent, but I loved the way Season 1 grappled with how to portray a hero born from violence, who loves using guns, while also taking a stand against blindly sending men into war. Plus, the acting is superb — Jon Bernthal somehow manages to make Frank Castle lovable and emotional, even when he's beating someone to death. The supporting characters are strong, and the show has given us the best ship of all: Kastle. With Season 1 available to stream on Netflix, you MCU fans have no excuse not to catch up and tune in for Season 2." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Fleabag' Giphy Return Date: TBD Where To Catch Up: Amazon Prime "If you thought Killing Eve was one of the best new shows of 2018, I've got a suggestion for your next marathon. Fleabag, which first premiered in the U.K. in 2016 and is available to watch on Prime in the U.S., is Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge's darkly hilarious look at the often ill-advised decisions of one modern sex-obsessed woman. Waller-Bridge herself stars in this one, playing a deeply flawed protagonist who pulls you in with her sporadic direct looks at the camera, making you feel like she's letting you in on a secret as she attempts to provide context on her life and her mistakes. You'll make it through the six half-hour episodes of Season 1 with plenty of time left until Fleabag Season 2's as yet unannounced 2019 premiere date. " — Sam Rollins, TV Editor