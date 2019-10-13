Loafers are versatile shoes that are easy to slip on with a variety of outfits and the most comfortable loafers are great for all-day walking or standing. There are plenty of styles to choose from, and this list includes classics, like the penny loafer and driving loafer, as well as trendy options.

When it comes to the insole, look for plenty of cushioning if you plan on walking a lot in your shoes. Leather and suede insoles are breathable, mold to the foot, and help prevent chafing and blistering, so they’re a good choice to look for. However, if you’d prefer a vegan option, there are also many comfortable options out there. When it comes to the outsole, rubber soles tend to offer more shock absorption to keep you comfortable and helps you grip the road so you’re less likely to slip.

If your feet are prone to sweating, be sure to look for shoes with uppers that provide plenty of breathability. While leather and suede are naturally breathable, also consider options with cutouts and ones made of crochet fabric for extra airflow. To avoid painful cuts on the heel, make sure the shoe’s back fits snugly on your foot. Three options on this list also offer wide width sizes.

With all that in mind, these are the most comfortable loafers available on Amazon in a variety of sizes and colors whether you're slipping them on for a long day of walking or a special event.

1. The Best Overall Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic and streamlined Amazon Essentials loafer is available in black, camel, and gold as well as a leopard print. The shoe features a faux leather upper, plus a faux suede lining and padded insole for comfort and breathability. The durable thermoplastic rubber outsole provides stability and grip. The best part? With these shoes, these shoes are stylish and less still less than $25. Amazon reviewers say they’re comfortable and a great alternative to expensive designer loafers. “They fit perfectly right out of the gate, and are super comfy. $695 Gucci’s got returned, and here I am loving these cheap pretty things!” Available sizes: 5 - 13

2. The Most Comfortable Bit Loafers Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer $110 | Amazon See On Amazon These 100% leather Sam Edelman loafers with bit detailing feature a padded leather insole for comfort and breathability. However, the synthetic sole might not be the most comfortable for walking long distances. With a 4.5-star rating, these chic loafers are popular among Amazon reviewers and their friends. “This loafer is so stylish that 2 of my friends placed orders right after me," noted one fan. These are available in dozens of colors from classic black and navy to a glitter-covered option. Available sizes: 4 - 13, including wide sizes

3. A Trendy Loafer With A Chunky Sole Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat $80 | Amazon See On Amazon This trendy patent leather loafer from Franco Sarto features a chunky lugged sole and slight heel, which can actually make shoes more comfortable for those with high arches. A padded footbed provides comfort, while the sturdy rubber sole offers impressive grip and shock absorption. The tassel detail adds extra menswear-inspired style. Amazon reviewers love the style and comfort of this shoe. “I got a number of compliments on them, and they are so comfy. I ended up wearing them for the first time on a day where I had to do a lot of walking, and these shoes were so great - no pain/pinches/blisters," wrote one fan. Available sizes: 5 -12

4. A Classic Penny Loafer Sperry Seaport Penny Loafer $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This timeless style gets a pretty pop of color in pink and green, but it’s also available in black patent, tan, and other colors as well. Made of leather, the Sperry loafer also features a leather sock lining with memory foam cushioning for extra comfort. The durable rubber outsole offers additional grip and shock absorption while you're walking. These stylish shoes have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and reviewers love how comfortable they are: “These loafers didn't require any breaking in; they felt perfect the first time I tried them on. They offer more support and cushion than most loafers, and I keep describing them as 'walking on pillows,'" wrote one fan. Available sizes: 5 - 12, including wide sizes

5. A Great Budget-Friendly Walking Loafer VenusCelia Breathable Walking Flat Loafer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These moccasin-style leather loafers with metal accents feature cutouts for extra breathability and a touch of style. Memory foam insoles make all-day walking or standing more comfortable. Plus, the durable antislip rubber outsoles feature a massaging bottom. If you'd prefer this style without cutouts, that's available on Amazon as well. This loafer looks adorable, and fans on Amazon can confirm they're comfortable, too. "The second day I wore them I had worn them for a whole day walking over 10,000 steps, and I did not have sore feet. They provide great support and cushion, and hold their shape very nicely although being very soft," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 - 11

6. A Timeless Driving-Style Loafer Aerosoles Along Driving-Style Loafer $51 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic driving-style loafer with metal detailing is available in a variety of color combinations or patterns. Made of faux leather, this pair features Aerosoles' Core Comfort technology. The unique diamond flex rubber sole is designed to disperse friction away from the foot, while the memory foam footbed and padded insole add extra comfort. Fans on Amazon agree these shoes are super comfy. "LOVE these shoes. Feels like I’m walking on clouds. Stylish and comfortable," reported one happy shopper. Available sizes: 5 - 12, including wide widths

7. A Crochet Fabric Loafer That's Great For Hot Weather & Sweaty Feet Sanuk Donna Crochet Loafer Flat $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These pretty crochet loafers are made of 100% fabric with a soft canvas lining for extra breathability. The molded cushioning footbed features an antimicrobial additive designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria. The rubber soles offer good grip and shock absorption while you're walking. This pair has a 4.8-star rating from Amazon reviewers, who love how easy they are to wear. "These shoes are adorable and fit comfortable. I usually throw these on before heading out to run errands. They look great with a pair of jeans or shorts," wrote one fan. Available sizes: 5 - 11

8. A Sleek Loafer With Tassels Franco Sarto Hadden Flat $44 | Amazon See On Amazon These chic suede loafers feature classic tassels and a modern almond-shaped toe. A breathable leather lining and padded footbed offer enhanced comfort. They also feature a flexible synthetic sole which is comfortable, but might not provide the most traction and shock absorption. These loafers are available in a variety of colors, which may inspire you to buy multiple pairs like this Amazon reviewer: “Bought a second pair in black, because I get compliments all day on the grape ones. These are so comfortable--wore them all day walking around San Francisco.” Available sizes: 5 - 12