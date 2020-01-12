What's great about them: These simple, stylish winter boots are lightweight and keep your feet fairly warm, according to customers. Plus, they're budget-friendly, too. With over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, they're popular to the point of having a virtual cult following. Part of what people love style-wise is that you can wear them with the collar up or fold it down and buckle it to the sides. Plus, the boots have liners made of soft faux fur and well-cushioned footbeds, meaning your feet will be cozy and supported.

They're not quite as warm as some of the others on this list — and definitely not waterproof — but if you want a basic pair of winter boots to wear around town (and you don't want to spend a ton of money), they make a great choice. And they come in a handful of colors and styles, too.

What fans say: "I love them so much. Not only are they far better quality than i had expected, but they are actually comfortable, too. I wear them often, to work as a waitress and to work in a preschool, and my feet don't ache at the end of the day like they usually do. They've held up very well and I get compliments on them regularly."