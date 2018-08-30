Get ready to put your paws up, Little Monsters. Interscope Records released the A Star Is Born soundtrack tracklist on Thursday, Aug. 30, and Lady Gaga fans are going to be thanking their lucky stars when an exciting 14 songs from the three-time Grammy winner drop on Oct. 5. The 34-track album, which is being released the same day as the musical romantic drama hits theaters, also puts the spotlight on the film's director and costar, Bradley Cooper's singing skills, too, of course. Check out the full tracklist below:

1. "Intro"

2. "Black Eyes" – Bradley Cooper

3. "Somewhere Over The Rainbow"

4. "Fabulous French"

5. "La Vie En Rose" – Lady Gaga

6. "I’ll Wait For You"

7. "Maybe It’s Time" – Bradley Cooper

8. "Parking Lot"

9. "Out of Time" – Bradley Cooper

10. "Alibi" – Bradley Cooper

11. "Trust Me"

12. "Shallow" – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

13. "First Stop, Arizona"

14. "Music To My Eyes" – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

15. "Diggin’ My Grave" – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

16. "I Love You"

17. "Always Remember Us This Way" – Lady Gaga

18. "Unbelievable"

19. "How Do You Hear It?"

20. "Look What I Found" – Lady Gaga

21. "Memphis"

22. "Heal Me" – Lady Gaga

23. "I Don’t Know What Love Is"– Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

24. "Vows"

25. "Is That Alright?"– Lady Gaga

26. "SNL"

27. "Why Did You Do That?" – Lady Gaga

28. "Hair Body Face" – Lady Gaga

29. "Scene 98"

30. "Before I Cry" – Lady Gaga

31. "Too Far Gone" – Bradley Cooper

32. "Twelve Notes"

33. "I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)" – Lady Gaga

34. "I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)" – Lady Gaga

In addition to the eclectic mix of 19 brand-new songs and covers of classic hits, the film's soundtrack, will also feature 15 dialogue tracks, featuring "specific moments and plot points from the film, mimicking the experience of seeing the movie in a purely auditory way," according to Billboard. Fans can pre-order the A Star Is Born soundtrack here.

Aside from contributing their superb vocal talents, Gaga and Cooper both wrote and co-produced a majority of the film's tunes, collaborating with several notable hitmakers, including Lukas Nelson (Willie Nelson’s son), Mark Ronson, Dave Cobb, Diane Warren, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter, among others. Fans also have already gotten a sneak peek at two of the tracks — "Shallow" and "Maybe It's Time" — that both can be heard in the A Star Is Born trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Starring as aspiring singer Ally — a role previously portrayed by Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand — Gaga helped Cooper nail his performance as country star Jackson Maine. According to the Los Angeles Times, she "sat with the actor in the studio, answering his questions about the logistics of what goes on backstage during a big concert."

Academy Award nominee Cooper returned the favor, using his acting expertise to lend a helping hand — though he admits Gaga didn't need a whole lot of assistance. “Her learning curve was insane, just from the first day to the second day,” he told the L.A. Times in an interview published on Aug. 30. “Everybody already knows that she’s got a God-given talent as a singer, and she was able to utilize that plutonium to act. If this is something she wants to pursue, I will just have been lucky to have been part of her story as an actress.”

In the same interview, Gaga also told the newspaper that whether she's making music, movies (or both), appearances mean very little and one thing will always remain the same: her passion for her Little Monsters:

“To be honest, I think what makes me feel beautiful is when I see happiness in my fans ... When I see or hear from them that the music that I’ve made has changed their life in some way, that’s what makes me feel beautiful. Because this is just the outside, you know? And at the end of the day, I could be in a million movies and put out a million songs and everyone could say, ‘She was so beautiful,’ but that’s not really what I want. I want them to say, ‘I saw that movie and I cried my eyes out and I learned something about myself.’”

With the 14 new songs she'll be singing both in the film and on its soundtrack, it seems her admirers will have plenty of opportunity to experience just that.