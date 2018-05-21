Deadpool 2 is adding a few new X-Men to the franchise's former ugly stepchild (now Deadpool is more like the second favorite child more than anything else). No, Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine are not yet joining the Merc with a Mouth, but a few fan favorite X-Men characters are coming on board, including the highly anticipated addition of Juggernaut. And, if that wasn't enough to excite fans, then the identity of the actor who voices Juggernaut in Deadpool 2 sure will.

For those not familiar with X-Men comics, Juggernaut is essentially a giant mutant with enormous strength. As Professor X's stepbrother, he grew up hating him and then later became an antagonist character, wearing a helmet to protect him from Professor X's telepathic powers. Though his familial connections are hinted at in Deadpool 2, it's safe to say that this on screen version of Juggernaut is unlike any version seen before. In the movie, Juggernaut is the biggest, baddest, most dangerous mutant locked up at the Ice Box, the mutant prison where Deadpool and Russell are brought early on in Deadpool 2. And after Deadpool escapes the prison, Russell befriends him, hoping to make a new ally.

Unfortunately, Juggernaut's violent nature and Russell's quest for revenge make for a particularly volatile situation, one that will lead to Russell becoming a mass murderer if Deadpool can't save him first. This all culminates in a showdown of Domino, Cable, Deadpool, Colosus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio against Juggernaut and Russell, which includes what Deadpool himself calls a "CGI fight" between Colosus and Juggernaut, the two largest and most computer animated characters in the film. And in a pretty fitting move for Deadpool, Juggernaut is voiced by none other than Ryan Reynolds.

When Juggernaut first appeared on the big screen in X-Men: The Last Stand, he was played by actor Vinnie Jones. He only appeared briefly in the film, but was shown as a fairly regularly huge human, a far cry from the giant, CGI-formed Juggernaut seen in Deadpool 2. "Juggernaut was a complete CGI experience. So whenever we were fighting him we were fighting nothing, or shooting at nothing," said Domino actor Zazie Beetz in an interview with Radio Times. "Sometimes they had a guy on stilts in like, a grey suit. But for a lot of the shots they would just have no-one, nothing there." As a CGI character, all Juggernaut needed was an actor to voice him, and Jones either wasn't asked to reprise his role or chose not to, leaving the door wide open for a new actor to take up the X-Men mantle.

At the end of Deadpool 2, Juggernaut is credited as being played by "himself," but 20th Century Fox has confirmed to Bustle that the voice of Juggernaut in this version is actually Reynolds. That's right, in the climactic battle between Deadpool, Juggernaut, Cable, Domino, and Firefist, Reynolds, as Deadpool, is actually fighting against himself.

By the end of the movie, Juggernaut is incapacitated, lying in a small pool under a continuous stream of electricity that might just kill him (due to his massive size, his fate is rather unclear). So who knows if Juggernaut will return for Deadpool 3 or any other future X-Men film. If he does, then Reynolds might want to consider hiring another actor for the job. He is credited as a writer, producer, and star of Deadpool 2, adding in a brand new character to act might just be too much for any one man to handle. Then again, Juggernaut's theme song in Deadpool 2 does make it seem like he'll be back no matter what anyone says. The song from the official Deadpool 2 score is titled "You Can't Stop this Motherf**ker" and features the line, "You can't stop him. He's the Juggernaut. You can't stop this motherf**ker," as reported by MovieWeb.

If we can't stop him, we might as well embrace him. Reynolds should probably be prepared to play all the roles in Deadpool 3.