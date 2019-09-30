The Adele-Beyoncé Collab Teased By Ryan Tedder Isn't Actually Happening

OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder got fans very excited over the weekend when he seemingly revealed that Adele, Beyoncé, and Chris Martin would be featured on a song off the band's upcoming album. However, those hopes have now been dashed. The Adele and Beyoncé collab is not actually happening, as confirmed by Tedder himself on Instagram. It turns out, he was just making a sarcastic joke, and plenty of people fell for it.

While backstage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, a Z100 radio host asked Tedder if he could give a sneak peek of what to expect from the band's upcoming album Human. The artist then teased a very promising collaboration between the two singers and another special guest — Coldplay's Chris Martin. “We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge,” Tedder responded. Bustle reached out to representatives for Adele, Beyoncé, and OneRepublic, for comment, but did not receive a response before Tedder debunked the rumor online.

While some fans were immediately ecstatic about the prospect of the two powerhouse vocalists like Beyoncé and Adele on one track, others started speculating that Tedder was actually joking, give his tone of voice in the video and the fact that he previously said he didn't want to give too much away from the album.

On Monday, Sept. 30, Tedder confirmed that he really was just joking about the collaboration. In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, the musician wrote that he was "utilizing 'sarcasm', 'kidding', and a 'joke' simultaneously."

In fairness to fans who got very excited for the supposed collaboration, the idea isn't quite as far-fetched as one may think. Tedder has worked with both artists on their own respective projects. He co-wrote a few of Beyoncé's most well-known singles, including "XO," off her self-titled 2013 album, "I Was Here," from 2011's 4, and her Grammy-winning smash hit "Halo."

Tedder also helped pen some highlights from Adele's record-breaking albums 21 and 25, including the single "Rumour Has It," "One and Only," and "Remedy." And given his history with both singers, Tedder is one of the few people who could finally get Adele and Beyoncé's voices on the same track.

Furthermore, an Adele-Beyoncé collaboration would be a manifestation of the singers' longtime fandom. Adele, for one, has also made it no secret that she's a huge fan of Beyoncé. She even used her own Grammys speech to praise Queen Bey while accepting the Album of the Year award for her monumental 25, which won against Bey's own history-making album Lemonade. "I can't possibly accept this award. I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyoncé," she said onstage, looking at the singer in the crowd. "We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering.”

Given that Bey mouthed back "I love you" to Adele, it seems that the feeling is mutual. So although Tedder may have been making a cruel joke, it seems that both singers could possibly be up for collaborating one day. It's just a matter of when.