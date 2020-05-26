The 'American Horror Story' Spinoff Is Officially Happening

All of your deepest, darkest nightmares are about to come true. According to TVLine, the American Horror Story spinoff series is officially happening. Ryan Murphy will once again team up with FX to turn all of his spooky fantasies into terrifying realities.

Titled American Horror Stories, each episode of the hour-long series will center around individual, self-contained horror stories, making each episode installment its own separate entity. Murphy teased the concept of the project earlier this month on Instagram, though nothing had been officially confirmed at that point in time.

As of now, no casting decisions have been announced. However, Murphy used a screenshot from a Zoom call with all of his former AHS cast members to tease the news in early May, indicating that each of them would be asked to return should the show get greenlit — and yes, even the legendary Jessica Lange was on the call. As for whether or not everyone will agree to appear on the series remains to be seen, though Murphy always seems to have a knack for reeling in the same actors for his various projects again and again.

In regards to an actual release date, though, it's impossible to predict when this AHS spinoff will end up seeing the light of day, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the country. But once TV productions are able to get underway, this is definitely something for horror fans to look forward to.

American Horror Stories isn't the only show within the AHS universe facing possible delays, though. Murphy recently informed The Wrap that American Horror Story's upcoming tenth season might need to be pushed back to next year due to its "weather-dependent" theme.

More to come...