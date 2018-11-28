The ‘Anna & The Apocalypse’ Soundtrack Will Put You In The Zombie Christmas Spirit

Of all the exciting new films heading to theaters this holiday season, Anna and the Apocalypse might just be the most unique. The film is the first zombie holiday musical, and it tells the story of a young woman named Anna who must defend her small town from a zombie invasion at Christmas as she gleefully sings her way through all the destruction. With such a bizarre premise, it's no wonder that the Anna and the Apocalypse soundtrack is just as fun as the rest of the film.

The soundtrack is composed of original songs and mostly features the cast, led by Ella Hunt as Anna, performing them. You can take a look at the full track list below:

“Christmas Means Nothing Without You” - Shonagh Murray “Break Away” - Ella Hunt & Sarah Swire & Malcolm Cumming “Hollywood Ending” - Cast From Anna And The Apocalypse “The Fish Wrap” - Roddy Hart & Tommy Reilly & John McPhail “It's That Time Of Year” - Marli Siu “Turning My Life Around” - Ella Hunt & Malcolm Cumming “Human Voice” - Cast From Anna And The Apocalypse “Soldier At War” [Explicit] - Ben Wiggins “Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now” - Paul Kaye “Give Them A Show” - Ella Hunt & Paul Kaye “I Will Believe” - Ella Hunt & Mark Benton “What A Time To Be Alive” - Ryan Joseph Burns “What A Time To Be Alive (Orchestral Version)” - Cast From Anna And The Apocalypse

Ahead of the film's debut, Orion Pictures has released a clip of Anna gleefully singing the song "Turning My Life Around" while she remains completely unaware of the carnage that is going on around her. The song does a nice job of illustrating just what a wild and unorthodox ride this movie is.

Orion Pictures on YouTube

The film's original songs and music were penned by Scottish singer-songwriters Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly, who also pop up on the soundtrack alongside director John McPhail, where they perform the comedic hip hop tune "The Fish Wrap." You can check out a sample below — but do so at your own risk because you'll be humming it all day.

Interscope Records on YouTube

If the samples above don't put you in the holiday spirit enough, then take a listen to Shonagh Murray's "Christmas Means Nothing Without You." The song sounds like a Darlene Love outtake from the classic 1963 album "A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector" and will 100 percent put you in a Christmas mood.

Interscope Records on YouTube

Now before you get too cozy and comfortable, just remember that this movie is about a zombie apocalypse in addition to Christmas. So you should heed the warnings found in the somber "I Will Believe," performed by Ella Hunt & Mark Benton.

Interscope Records on YouTube

The soundtrack is currently available for purchase at sites like Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play, and can also be streamed via subscription services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. As for the film, it opens in select theaters on Nov 30 before opening wide on Dec 7 — just in time for all your zombie holiday shenanigans.