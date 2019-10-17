The Gardners were never a typical family — hence the title of the show about them— but the Atypical Season 3 trailer suggests that the family is going to be facing some major life changes. Sam Gardner ended Season 2 insisting that his family allow him independence so that he could learn to live on his own, and that's exactly what he's getting in the trailer. While he's still regularly seeing his own family and working with Zahid, he's all on his own in college. Sam will be dealing with tougher courses, new social interactions, and everything else that comes with being an undergrad. Sam claims in the trailer that 4 out of 5 students on the spectrum don't graduate college within four years, and his determination to be that one out of five will be driving his storyline this season.

This quest might be made even harder without a therapist, as actor Keir Gilchrist told The Wrap that he doesn't think Sam will be seeing Julia in Season 3. As tumultuous as his college time will surely be, Sam can at least take solace in the fact that he's already made a choice to start fresh because the rest of the Gardners are still stuck deciding whether or not they want to try something new.

Like Casey, for example, who apparently hasn't seen Izzie since their late night handholding in the Season 2 finale.

Actress Brigette Lundy-Paine told Vulture that "[Casey's] two worlds are pulling against each other." When asked what fans can expect from Casey's storyline in Season 3, she said "there’s not a lot of nuanced examples of queerness on TV when it comes to teenagers," and expressed hope that the fact that the show's writers and actors "have such an opportunity with Casey to be really gentle with that story."

Casey isn't the only person in the Gardner household trying to determine if the relationship they're in is meant to be. Doug and Elsa are also dancing around the question of whether or not their relationship can heal from Elsa's infidelity. Meanwhile, Doug is also forming a relationship with a new woman from his peer group, suggesting that rocky times are to come for mom and dad Their mutual fear of conflict mixed with Doug's new relationship with a woman he met in peer group suggests there could still be rocky times ahead for the mother and father of the Gardner household.

Everyone in the Gardner house is dealing with some major emotional conflicts, so be prepared to be faced with marginally different people than the ones that were introduced in Season 1.