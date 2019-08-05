Each month, the Bustle Book Club asks an author to recommend a book they think everyone should read. In August, Christina Lauren, the duo behind a number of beloved romantic comedies, including The Unhoneymooners, out now, and Twice In A Blue Moon, out on Oct. 22, recommend The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai.

If you're determined to have a hot girl summer and you're determined to read more before Labor Day, I have the perfect solution: a steamy, dreamy romantic comedy. This month, Bustle Book Club is reading The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai, out on Aug. 6, and it's the perfect combination of sweet, sexy, and laugh-out-loud funny.

The Right Swipe comes recommended to you by Christina Lauren — a.k.a. the best friend duo behind fifteen New York Times bestselling novels. Their most recent novel, The Unhoneymooners, follows two sworn enemies who must pretend to be a couple for the sake of a free honeymoon. Their forthcoming book, Twice in a Blue Moon, which comes out in October, is a second-chance romance imbued with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

You can't read their new book until this fall, but you can read what Christina Lauren are loving right now. Here's what they say about The Right Swipe:

"Alisha Rai — hands down, one of our favorite authors in the genre — manages to do something fresh every time she lowers her hands to a keyboard, and The Right Swipe is our favorite yet. It’s smart, empowering, juicy, and exploding with voice. We love getting lost in her books and this one is the perfect pick for these warm and indulgent days of summer!”

OK, if you're still not convinced, the plot will definitely sway you in the right direction:

Rhiannon Hunter may have revolutionized romance in the digital world, but in real life she only swipes right on her career—and the occasional hookup. The cynical dating app creator controls her love life with a few key rules: First, Nude pics are by invitation only; Second, If someone stands you up, block them with extreme prejudice; Third, Protect your heart.

Only there aren't any rules to govern her attraction to her newest match, former pro-football player Samson Lima. The sexy and seemingly sweet hunk woos her one magical night... and disappears.

Rhi thought she'd buried her hurt over Samson ghosting her, until he suddenly surfaces months later, still big, still beautiful—and in league with a business rival. He says he won't fumble their second chance, but she's wary. A temporary physical partnership is one thing, but a merger of hearts? Surely that’s too high a risk…

How good does that sound? Alisha Rai, the author of the Forbidden Hearts series, definitely knows how to keep readers hooked from the first word until the last sentence, and The Right Swipe is no exception.

Stay tuned for an exclusive excerpt and Q&A with Alisha Rai in the coming weeks. Until then, follow along with the book club on Bustle.