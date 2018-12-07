After months of agonizing over the fate of Spider-Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, and, well, half the Earth's population, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally have some idea of what's next. The Avengers: Endgame trailer is finally here, and while it doesn't give much in terms of answers, it can at least give us all hope that there is still a future for some of the MCU and the Avengers themselves. Although, it definitely looks like fans should get ready to say goodbye to some of their favorite superheroes — for good this time.

"Part of the journey is the end," Tony Stark says in the opening of the trailer. He's floating through space by himself, sitting in front of his beat up Iron Man helmet, trying to send a message to Pepper Potts. As for why he's alone on a spaceship and not with Nebula (who he was last with), who knows. The point is, however he got there, he's on the brink of death. Or, as he describes it "being adrift in space with no promise of rescue." So, no, the Avengers: Endgame trailer doesn't start out particularly hopeful. And, really, who can blame them?

MCU fans will remember that Avengers: Infinity War ended with Thanos decimating half of Earth's population, and, one would assume, the populations of all planets in the galaxy. Having collected all six Infinity Stones, Thanos snapped his fingers, and just like that, Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Falcon, Dr. Strange, and Nick Fury himself disintegrated into dust. The Wasp and Dr. Pym were later revealed to have also disappeared, leaving a sub-atomic Ant-Man in a bit of a pickle at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

For those keeping track, that means that the only Avengers left to fight Thanos and (hopefully) restore the lives that were taken are Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Bruce Banner (who is having trouble reaching his Hulk alter-ego), Hawkeye (we think), Thor, Ant-Man, Okoye, Nebula, Rocket, War Machine, and M'Baku. The film didn't provide answers regarding the fates of Shuri, Pepper Potts, Agent 13, Wong, W'Kabi, or Agent Ross. But, based on the ending of Infinity War, the surviving Avengers could be getting a helping hand from none other than Captain Marvel.

