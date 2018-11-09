After the curious ending to last spring's Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been keeping close tabs on details about the upcoming installment of the Marvel franchise. While there has been high anticipation for a sneak peek into the new film, it seems that the Avengers 4 trailer may not come out before 2019 — and there may be a really good reason according to comments from the film's director, Joe Russo. While participating in an Instagram Live Q&A session, as reported by HuffPost, Russo shared some insight into what fans can expect from the forthcoming film, including teasing when they should expect to see the movie's trailer.

During his chat, Russo teased many things, but was notably coy about details surrounding the film's trailer. “You may or may not see it before the calendar turns 2019,” he said. Fans of the film have been expecting the trailer to debut any day now given the timeline of previous Avengers films. Huffington Post noted that the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War came out in November 2017, with the film being subsequently released on April 27, 2018. The fact that the still untitled Avengers 4 film is scheduled to debut on May 3, 2019 led many to assume that the film's teaser would arrive sometime this month. But based on Russo's statements, fans might want to rethink their timeline.

While it's unclear when the trailer will actually be released, Russo's comments seem to indicate that fans will have to wait for the trailer a bit longer — but it's for a good reason. In his social media chat, Russo revealed that there's so much more to be expected from the upcoming film, sharing that the stakes will be much higher in this next installment. He shared,

"Absolutely. One hundred percent. I mean, the highest [stakes] of any of the films to date. Without question.”

In other words, the stakes are so high, it makes releasing a trailer that is both concise and spoiler-free. Russo's comments make sense given the shocking ending of this year's Infinity War that left half the superheroes of the MCU in peril.

Meanwhile, Russo also revealed that there's still a lot to be done in regards to the upcoming film, with the director explaining that although they’re only halfway through the editing process and "the running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours.” According to Collider, the filmmaker added, “We’ll see if that holds, but it’s sitting right at three hours right now.”

With the film currently in its post-production phase, there's still a lot of room for modifications to take place. And although it's not clear exactly how long the film will be in the end, Russo did reveal that Avengers 4 would most likely be more extensive than Infinity War‘s 149 minute runtime. During the Instagram Live discussion, Russo explained,

“It could easily be a three hour film but we’re very hard on the material. We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it…I do think it will be longer than Avengers 3.”

While the trailer for Avengers 4 may come much later than some initially anticipated, Russo's comments on the film reveal exciting details which prove that it's going to be worth the wait.