You don't have to be a Marvel fan to know that Avengers: Infinity War features an absurd amount of characters. Even the cast knows it. The Avengers cast's Brady Bunch parody, "The Marvel Bunch," is a playful wink at the fact that yeah, there are a ton of characters, but they're one big, dysfunctional, crime-fighting family in the end. The Brady Bunch of superhero alliances, if you will.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, multiple stars of Avengers performed a Marvel-themed version of the iconic opening titles to The Brady Bunch. And honestly, it's pretty cute. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, and more each sang a little line about their introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joyfully explaining how the ragtag bunch of world-savers came together. Tony Stark is totally a Marcia. How have fans not seen that before?

Of course, not everyone gets to play. Even the actual Brady family only had six kids, a mom, a dad, and housekeeper Alice. That's nine people total. The Marvel Bunch, in their efforts to defeat extreme villain Thanos, had to assemble a few more than that. In fact, not everyone could make it into the Avengers' Brady Bunch parody video, but quite a few did.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Another great element of Avengers-related press tours is that Robert Downey Jr. always seems to do them in character as Tony Stark. Everyone else is obviously singing about their character, but something about Downey Jr.'s tinted glasses suggests he's full-on singing as Iron Man. To be fair, that's definitely what the people want.

Now, it is possible your favorite members of the Avengers didn't make the cut for this song. Whither Sebastian "Bucky Barnes" Stan and Elizabeth "Scarlet Witch" Olsen? To be fair, including everyone might turn The Marvel Bunch into a real "Too Many Cooks" situation. There are so many people in this movie. Like Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd. However, it seems like the cast is well aware of how packed their own film is. If you assembled all the stars in a row, you'd end up with a poster not unlike the title card for Vanderpump Rules. But they know it, and they know how much the fans love it regardless, so the Avengers stars seem to have fun with that at every turn.

After all, this isn't the first extremely adorable Avengers promo the group has done. In this clip for ComicBook.com, cast members act as if they're being interrogated by police about spoilers. If you'll note, Tom Holland — the newest Spider-Man — has black duct tape over his mouth, likely to prevent him from spilling the Infinity Wars beans. (It's an ongoing rumor in the Marvel Universe that Holland loves the series so much, he can't stop accidentally spoiling parts of it during interviews.) The Avengers cast also surprised Marvel superfans on Jimmy Kimmel together and tried to guess their own movie lines for MTV International. Bustle has exclusive video of the Avengers cast playing movie trivia about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For an enormous crew that has spent a lot of time together over the years, it seems kind of amazing that they still genuinely enjoy doing it. You can't fake that kind of fun. Even Mark Ruffalo can't believe he gets to work with these actors. Aww.

So, while only a handful or two of the Avengers stars got to assemble for "The Marvel Bunch" video, know that it totally wasn't a cliquey situation. There are only so many people you can have in a video at one time, and they likely take turns being in the spotlight. Oh, and the Brady Bunch theme song will be in your head all day now — sorry, not sorry.