Everything is about to change with the release of Avengers: Infinity War. But before it does, you should probably brush up on your MCU history with a recap of both Avengers and Marvel movies overall.. It's been a minute since fans were first introduced to the on-screen world with Iron Man in 2008, and from 'ships to new characters to action-packed battles, so much has happened in the time leading to the epic Infinity War. Keeping up with it all can be challenging, so at Infinity War's Los Angeles press junket, Bustle decided to cut fans some slack by testing the Avengers actors themselves on just how well they know MCU trivia.

In what was originally supposed to be a two-part movie, Infinity War stands on its own as the climactic, final chapter of the ongoing battle between Thanos and the Avengers. Fans are going wild over what's to come, from the possibility of Avengers dying to a wild MCU time travel theory. Unsurprisingly, the film is on track to potentially break seven box office records, and you can prepare to blown away by the wild ride. But before experiencing the film firsthand, revisit some epic MCU moments with the Infinity War cast, who all show off their Marvel history knowledge in this video.

If you missed any of the questions, have no fear. Each trivia answer is explained below.

The Battle Of New York

Filmic Box on YouTube

Nick Fury's post-credits appearance in Iron Man was the onset of a new era: The Avengers. In the movie, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) brings the superheroes together on behalf of S.H.I.E.L.D, when they learn to unite, work, and fight as a team. The climactic Battle of New York in The Avengers is referred to as the first of its kind in film.

It's an ongoing 30-minute final showdown between the Avengers and Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) half-brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who plans to invade, dominate, and enslave those on earth. Loki borrows the galactic alien force of Chitauri warriors to fight, which was lent to him by their master Thanos (Josh Brolin). Ultimately, the Avengers defeat them, ending the group's war with Loki and the Chitauri (and giving way to that iconic "Avengers assemble" shot).

Infinity Stones

ImAaDGaMeR627 on YouTube

The six Infinity Stones are the greatest and most powerful objects in the universe. Each stone yields a unique control to the person possessing it, which is why Thanos has been on a relentless hunt to obtain them (which continues on in Infinity War). The indestructible stones are six colors: red (the Reality Stone), orange (the Soul Stone), yellow (the Mind Stone), green (the Time Stone), blue (the Space Stone), and purple (the Power Stone).

If all six stones are collected using the Infinity Gauntlet, the limitless power is so great that one could wipe out a planet, population, or half the universe in the blink of an eye. In Infinity War trailers, Thanos possesses two stones: the Space and Power Stones. His hunt continues in order for him to become the most powerful being in the universe.

Star-Lord And Gamora's 'Ship

ckmars on YouTube

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the highly-trained assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana) have had an undeniable, serious sexual tension since the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. They've shared romantic slow dances, witty exchanges, and intense stares. Yet their first kiss remains to be seen.

In Infinity War, Star-Lord, Gamora, and the other Guardians play integral roles, as it's the first time they're joining the other Avengers in battle. The first crossover of the groups, which is teased in the trailers, is when Thor hits the windshield of the Guardians' ship. Thor looks up at the group and asks, "Who the hell are you guys?" In the Infinity War trailer, Gamora explains how dangerous Thanos and his hunt for the stones are to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Later, Star-Lord is shown intervening to make changes to Iron Man's plan.

Fans are already losing their minds over the clips of the Guardians and other superheroes uniting for the first time.

Scarlet Witch And Vision's 'Ship

Filmic Box on YouTube

ScarletVision, which has become a hashtag due to the duo's chemistry, is one of the most beloved 'ships in MCU. In Captain America: Civil War, Vision (Paul Bettany) realized his newfound feelings for Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but the two ultimately found themselves on opposing sides of the Sokovia Accords divide.

However, reports claim that ScarletVision plays a significant part in Infinity War. According to Digital Spy, photos of the two characters kissing on set have basically confirmed Vision and Scarlet Witch fall in love in the new movie. On the set, Paul Bettany told reporters that "Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is and Scarlet Witch [has], in a large degree, helped him figure that out and what love is,” according to Gizmodo. But according to Bettany, the "significant arc" will come with Thanos' presence, given that Vision has a Stone in his head.

Now, with all this info, you're ready for Infinity War. Fans, assemble.