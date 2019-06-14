It's finally summertime, which means that it's almost time for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Unfortunately, according to a new tweet from the Bachelor godfather, Chris Harrison, the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premiere date was pushed back. But, don't fret, Bachelor Nation, you'll get to see some of your favorite reality stars take to Mexico soon enough.

On June 14, the Bachelorette host not only unveiled a new poster for the upcoming season of the ABC staple (complete with an all-too-appropriate "Love, on the rocks" tagline), but he also announced a new premiere date for BiP. He tweeted, "Life is a beach...and that’s a great thing! #BachelorinParadise is back Aug 5th!"

Now, BiP typically premieres in August, so this premiere date isn't anything too out of the ordinary. However, back in April, the official Instagram account for the show revealed a different BiP premiere date for Season 6. On April 10, the account posted a gif of the host in true BiP opening credits style, which they captioned with, "Hey Beaches! #BachelorInParadise returns for a new season on Monday, July 29!" Thanks to this latest update, fans will now have to wait one more week to get a glimpse at all of the drama featuring your Bachelor and Bachelorette faves.

