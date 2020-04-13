You aren't the only one getting restless during social distancing. Celebrities seem to be having the same problem, and they're turning to hair dye. The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham just dyed each other's hair, and honestly, it looks pretty good.

In an Instagram photo posted to Burnham's feed, fans can see the couple's new looks for the first time. Burnham's platinum blonde locks appear to be cotton candy pink, thanks to some well-placed highlights. Meanwhile, Luyendyk's already salt-and-pepper hair looks as though it has a silvery blue tone.

In the photo caption, Burnham says their 11-month old daughter Alessi was napping when they decided to dye each other's hair. She jokes that her husband is now "really a silver fox," and in a follow-up post from the former Bachelor contestant, she and Luyendyk embrace with their daughter between them.

Burnham didn't reveal much about the process of dyeing each other's hair, but she did promise a YouTube video coming soon that'll show how it all went down. The couple posted a video of Burnham cutting Luyendyk's hair just a few days ago.

Luyendyk and Burnham aren't the only ones trying a new look in quarantine. They join Hilary Duff, who just went blue, and Ricky Martin and Elle Fanning, who, like Burnham, also chose pink.