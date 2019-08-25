This Bachelorette star is wed at last! On Saturday, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got married, tying the knot in a romantic getaway wedding at Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico, according to People. The couple, who met on The Bachelorette, got engaged on the show in August of 2017. After appearing on the show, the two stars temporarily lived in Lindsay's hometown of Dallas, before relocating to Miami earlier this year. After building a life together off screen, the couple opted not to televise the ceremony, as per People, but have shared first-look photos from the event with fans.

Last week, Abasolo and Lindsay teased the ceremony for fans on social media, hinting that their big day would be soon. On Friday, Abasolo posted a selfie with Lindsay on Instagram, writing, "Off to a little adventure! #RnB." Fellow Bachelorette Becca Kufrin commented on the post to support the two stars, writing, "Yay! So happy for you cuties" with a heart emoji. On Thursday, Lindsay shared a pre-wedding photo with Abasolo on Instagram as well, captioning the picture: "you ready B? #abasolutelyinlove #countdowntoabasolo." Abasolo left an enthusiastic comment, writing: "READY! Sooooo, Meet me at the alter in your white dress...let’s get married!"

Friends and family were by the couple's side for the big day, including many of their fellow Bachelor alumni. Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, and Bibiana Julian reportedly attended the nuptials, as per People. Michael Russo, the couple's wedding planner, told the publication that the day was a major success. "Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan," Russo said. "As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them."

Lindsay, who first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, discussed her instant bond with Abasolo in an interview with E! News. "We just connect in a certain way," the former Bachelorette said. "My journey with Bryan has been surreal, in the sense that I never, coming onto the show, thought I would meet a Bryan. When I met him I just thought 'Oh, he's cute.' We had this banter. But then just hearing, 'Oh, I'm 37 and I have a career,' and I'm like, 'Wait, no, guys like you aren't supposed to come on this season.' So, it's just been a really beautiful surprise."

Abasolo and Lindsay were adamant about not televising the wedding. On August 5, Lindsay explained her desire to keep the ceremony private in an interview with People. "I also think that it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real," she said. "We don’t need TV. We don’t need to get paid. We don’t buy a network, we’re doing this because this is what we want to do. I think it has more meaning."

It's clear that Lindsay and Abasolo are in it for the long haul, and wanted a laid-back, more personal ceremony to start their life together. On The Bachelorette, the stars shared an instant bond, but it's clear that the two have been able to take their on-screen chemistry and turn it into long-term relationship IRL.