It's been almost exactly two years since Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gave her final rose to Bryan Abasolo and they became engaged. Ever since then, the two have been planning every wedding day detail, and it looks like it paid off because the photos from Rachel Lindsay's Costa Rica bachelorette party, which took place on the weekend of July 26, show the reality star having a blast. The bride-to-be appropriately dubbed the weekend "Camp Costa Rachel" and invited a slew of her Bachelor Nation friends including Kristina Schulman, Bibiana Julian, Astrid Loch, and more.

Per Us Weekly, Rachel kicked off her weekend by traveling from Miami International to Liberia Airport in a comfortable and airplane-friendly all-white ensemble. And when she and her friends arrived at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica, they changed into matching Camp Costa Rachel t-shirts with badges that read "Troop 72619" to commemorate the date of the event. Guests also received bags printed with the same camp logo and cookies personalized with their names that looked too cute to eat. If Rachel were to open a real summer camp with these types of perks, she'd sell out in no time.

Like there tends to be at camp, Rachel created a detailed weekend itinerary for the group. The list included an official twerking class, boating relaxation, and more twerking. All of the attendees shared their favorite moments on social media using the hashtag #Rachelorette.

After twerking and relaxing on the water, the group got dolled up for a nice dinner. It may have been the most serious event of the day, but they still made room for their gleeful silliness when posing for a group photo.

Rachel knew all of that dancing and drinking would catch up to her and her friends, so she prepped their camp bags with a fully stocked hangover kit. As Astrid revealed on her Instagram Story, the canvas bag equipped with goodies read, "Hangover kit for that late night sh*t," and contained vitamin C, bandages, nausea relief medicine, and more.

An official wedding date hasn't been publicly announced by Rachel and Bryan just yet, but Us Weekly reports that they plan to tie the knot in late summer 2019. Given that her bachelorette party was held in July and the summer is nearly over, their nuptials could be right around the corner.

Back in March, the couple also told the publication they're having a destination ceremony somewhere in the Caribbean. "I thought we had [picked] and now there might be another option on the table," Rachel said. "But it’s still somewhere in the Caribbean. So, we’ll see." Unlike their fellow Bachelor alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, whose wedding will air during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, they plan to keep their special day away from TV cameras.

"I’m actually kind of glad it’s that way, because everything Bryan and I have done in our relationship has been so public and I’ve never been one that wanted it that way," Rachel told Us. “I’m grateful for what’s come of all of it, but I’m glad that we’ll be in control of our wedding. We’ll determine who’s there, where they sit, the color, all that good stuff, and it will be very personal to us."

More details are sure to surface soon as the wedding day nears, but for now Rachel's bachelorette party photos are the perfect preview for how joyful the big day is sure to be.