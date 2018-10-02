Bravo's Below Deck takes viewers behind the scenes of a luxurious life on the open seas, featuring the lives and drama of employees who keep uber-fancy yachts running for their interesting and varied clienteles. The reality series is entering a new season this week, and at the same time introducing plenty of new characters. Based on the biographies provided by the network, the Season 6 cast of Below Deck is pretty comfortable in their sailing skills.

The cast is a mix of familiar returning faces and exciting new additions, and it's sure to be an interesting season to witness. Captain Lee Rosbach told RealityBlurred.com back around Season 3 that he thought the Bravo original provided "a pretty accurate snapshot" of yacht life. "What happens happens and it’s all caught on film."

He also assured that there are plenty of aspects of the experience that shocked him — he perhaps didn't realize how much drama happened behind closed doors, even on a crew under his command. "Hell yes, I’m surprised," he continued. "I think one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned since I started doing a series is that a captain who thinks they really, really knows what goes on with his crew all the time is fooling himself, because he doesn’t."

Even if a captain doesn't always know what's happening with their crew, veiwers are about to as the newest season premieres. Before that happens, let's get refreshed on old faces and introduced to the new:

Captain Lee Rosbach Greg Endries/Bravo Rosbach has spent more than 20 years sailing yachts, according to his Bravo biography, and is even writing a memoir about his experiences. He's appeared on every season of the show, and doesn't show any signs of giving up the helm.

Kate Chastain Greg Endries/Bravo Kate is another returning crew member from past seasons. According to her bio, the ship's chief stewardess has been working on yachts for more than 10 years. In addition to her ocean-bound adventures, she's also an entreprenuer who started a non-profit boutique in Florida.

Rhylee Gerber Greg Endries/Bravo Rhylee the deckhand is a new addition, and as her Instagram feed is private, it's hard to find too much out about her personal life. Luckily, her Bravo bio clues us into the fact that she's a native Alaskan with experience captaining vessels of her own.

Josiah Carter Greg Endries/Bravo Josiah arrives on the show as a steward, and after growing up on the coast of England, according to his bio, he is no stranger to the water. His Instagram shows that he's caught the travel bug, and enjoys a luxe lifestyle of his own.

Ross Inia Greg Endries/BravO Ross is another deckhand on the crew. He's a native of New Zealand, and has an adorable son who's often featured on Ross' Instagram feed. His bio says that Ross is a former professional rugby player who became interested in sailing after an injury ended his career, and taht yachting has allowed him to provde a comfortable life for his child.

Caroline Bendol Bravo/YouTube Caroline is a stewardess on the yacht this season, and though she doesn't seem to have much of a social media presence, her Bravo bio says she's always up for an adventure, and is a fan of the nomadic lifestyle.

Ashton Pienaar Greg Endries/Bravo Ashton is a native of South Africa who quit a desk job in search of adventure, and ended up at yacht training in the South of France. His sense of excitement for life seems obvious from that fact alone, and his Instagram feed is basically completely made up of beautiful spots around the world.

Adrian Martin Greg Endries/Bravo Adrian is the yacht's chef this season, and based on the qualifications outlined in his Bravo bio, the rest of the crew will be eating well. The site says he studied in culinary school for 4 years and trained in Parisian restaurants before hitting the open seas.