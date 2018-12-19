The Best 2018 Drugstore Beauty Products At CVS Will Make You Want To Shop ASAP
It's no secret that drugstore beauty can be just as good as high-end goods. From foundations to skin care to hair, don't underestimate the drug store when it comes to your beauty needs. The best 2018 drugstore beauty products at CVS will make you want to shop ASAP.
No matter what drugstore you choose to shop at, there are always stand out products. CVS happened to round up some of their best sellers, and it's time for you to start browsing through their options for your beauty steals. The drugstore retailer put together their top 10 items in every beauty category from makeup to skin care to hair, and there's a lot to choose from.
Perhaps most notable, though, is that their top sellers include items from their K-beauty section as well. In case you hadn't heard, CVS is basically the place for affordable K-Beauty. Curated by Peach & Lily creator Alicia Yoon and featuring products Peach & Lily sister brand Peach Slices, CVS is where you should be heading for drug store K-beauty. Hey, if it's good enough for Yoon, it's definitely good enough for you.
What are some of CVS best-selling beauty products from 2018? Get ready to start making a list because with prices this affordable, you can definitely bring home quite a drugstore beauty haul.
Makeup
L'Oreal Lash Paradise Voluminous Mascara
In what will probably be a surprise to no one, L'Oreal's cult classic Lash Paradise mascara is one of the top selling items at CVS. With so many people loving it, and its status as a dupe for Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara, it's no surprise.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Another cult classic included in the retailer's top sellers? Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer. With its coverage and cult status, it makes sense it's in the top 10.
Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint in Elf Light Rose
Long lasting color in one swipe? This K-Beauty makeup item almost seems too good to be true.
Ardell Natural Multipack Lashes in Demi Wispies
Ardell lashes are some of the best known on the market. That's probably why they made the list of CVS's makeup best sellers for 2018.
NYX Dewy Finish Makeup Setting Spray
NYX's Dewy and Matte Makeup Setting Sprays also make the list of the retailer's 2018 best sellers, so if you're looking for something to set your face, these may just be the thing.
These products aren't CVS's only makeup best sellers. They're also joined by eyeliners, bronzers, a glowy primer, pore minimizer, and brow product.
Skin Care
Elisha Coy Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Elisha Coy's Snail Hydrogel patches are a K-Beauty skin care best-seller, and if you haven't embraced snail yet, you definitely should.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
Neutrogena's makeup towelettes may just be some of most well-known drugstore products, so these goodies making the list shouldn't be a big surprise.
Biore Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
While they may have gotten an update, pore strips still appear to be an ultra-popular drugstore skin care find.
The Creme Shop Fusion Sheet Mask
Sheet masks may still be the reigning monarch of drugstore beauty. With affordable pricing and great benefits, why wouldn't they be a 2018 best seller?
Almay Oil Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads
No one likes stubborn eye makeup, and that may be the reason these makeup remover pads are a top seller.
Other skin care items that made the cut include acne patches from Peach Slices, more sheet masks, and moisturizers.
Hair, Body, & Nails
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe is another brand that's well-known by people with dry skin. The product making the cut for top sellers of 2018 won't be surprise.
Essie Nail Color in Ballet Slippers
Is anyone surprised that Ballet Slippers made the best sellers list? With so many royal weddings and so much talk of it being the Queen's favorite shade, it definitely deserved a spot.
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo
If you grew up in the '00s, you know the iconic smell of this shampoo.
Bio-Oil Specialist Skin Care Oil
Bio-Oil is said to have tons of uses from help hydrate skin to helping minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With so many benefits, it makes sense that it's a best seller.
Herbal Essences Repair Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo
Another shampoo that you've probably already heard of? Herbal Essences. It's a classic and apparently a best seller.
Clearly, you need a shopping spree at CVS ASAP. Whether you're looking for hair, skin, nails, or makeup, the retailer's got it for you.