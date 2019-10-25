Back in late 2018, it was revealed that one of the biggest girlbands of all time would reunite. I am of course referring to the mighty Spice Girls, who recently completed their 2019 reunion tour. Following the band's exciting revival, a string of other major names from the world of music followed suit, and it seems the reformation of some of our favourite bands has become a running trend over the past few years. Naturally, some comebacks receive a warmer response than others, and to jog your memory, here are some of the best British and Irish '90s and '00s band reunions.

For many artists, reentering the music arena after a long hiatus can be risky, especially when competing with chart-topping modern artists. However, one thing the Ariana Grandes and Ed Sheerans of the world can't yet compete with is nostalgia — which is precisely what the 2019 comeback kids managed to tap into. Over the past few years, we've witnessed the long-awaited return of a fierce female trio, one of Ireland's greatest musical exports, the biggest girl group of all time, and more. So, if you somehow managed to miss the most epic music reunions of recent years, I've gone ahead and picked out some of the most memorable.

1. Sugababes London Recordings on YouTube The ever-rotating girl group Sugababes have finally returned to their original lineup, and long-time fans of this iconic British trio are thrilled to see the girls get back together. The band first formed back in 1998, and enjoyed chart success with singles such as "Overload." As reported by Bustle, the original Sugababes recently featured on a cover of Sweet Female Attitude's "Flowers" alongside DJ Spoony, and confirmed that new music is on the way in 2020. So, the future is looking bright for fans of the three-piece, and I cannot wait to hear even more new material.

2. Spice Girls JM Enternational/Shutterstock Back in November 2018, the biggest girlband in history announced their highly anticipated comeback tour, and despite the absence of Victoria Beckham, the Spice Girls went on to pull off an epic stadium tour throughout the summer of 2019. According to Billboard, the "Wannabe" singers raked in an impressive 78 million U.S. dollars — which adds up to just over £60 million. So, it's fair to say that appetite for all things girl power is well and truly thriving.

3. Westlife westlifeVEVO on YouTube This year kicked off with the return of everyone's favourite Irish supergroup Westlife with the release of comeback single "Hello My Love." Fans of the now foursome (we still miss you, Brian McFadden) also got to enjoy Westlife's greatest hits on The Twenty Tour, which wrapped up back in September, and in what's already been an incredible year for Westlife fans, the band are set to release their first record in nine years. The upcoming Spectrum album will be available to buy and stream on Nov. 8, 2019, and I'll be the first in line.

4. All Saints AllSaintsVEVO on YouTube Adding to the girlband wave of the '90s were British-Canadian group All Saints, who were responsible for several classic bangers including "Pure Shores" and "Never Ever." After a brief comeback in 2006, the girls made another grand return to the music scene back in 2018 following the release of lead single "Love Lasts Forever," and fifth studio album Testament.

5. McBusted McBustedVEVO on YouTube McFly and Busted are undoubtedly two of the most successful boybands to have emerged throughout the noughties, and back in 2013, the two bands created the ultimate pop hybrid when they joined forces to form supergroup McBusted. As NME reports, the group went on to release a self-titled debut album in December 2014, and embarked on a UK tour. Sadly, we haven't heard much from the McBusted boys recently, but fingers crossed they team up once again.

6. Steps StepsVEVO on YouTube To mark their 20th anniversary, the '90s five-piece Steps burst back onto the scene for an epic reunion. Fans of the band, who are best known for their unashamedly cheesy tunes, were treated to a fifth studio album titled Tears On The Dancefloor in 2017, and two major UK tours soon followed.