You probably have go-to ways of looking for a job, but there are several ways to find a job through an app, too. After all, gone are the days of finding a Kinko's and printing out your resume and cover letter. Now, via email and companies' websites are the primary ways to submit them. So it makes sense that job apps would be a way to look for jobs, and a way that's becoming more and more popular. When you're between jobs, have no fear — there are plenty of job apps to help you out.

"According to MarketWatch, 39 percent of Millennials claim to interact more with their smartphones than they do with family, friends, partners, etc.," ZipRecruiter's Career Advice Expert, Janet Lamwatthananon, tells Bustle. "Since mobile activity on average takes up so much of the average Millennial and American's day, having a job app that makes submitting to jobs easy and seamless is important. What's more, it enables job seekers to stay alert and updated with any incoming updates on the status of their applications."

As you probably know, the job market continually wavers. In fact, the job market is so challenging in some states that people move cities and states for better — and available — job opportunities. ZipRecruiter recently released their 2017 Relocation Destinations Report, and the top few relocation destinations were New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, NY-NJ-PA, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA, and Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD.

Whether you're thinking of relocating or staying where you are now, here are seven apps to help you find a job. You may be familiar with some more than others, but all of them can definitely help you with your job search.

1 ZipRecruiter Job Search ZipRecruiter Job Search There's not much better than having your own job recruiter, right? Well, that's what ZipRecruiter Job Search aims to do, and it's a great app to use when job-searching. Just tell the app what type of job you're looking for, such as the job title and keywords, and then let it do the rest! Plus, it tells you when your job application is viewed, which is huge, I think — someone's actually looking at your application! ZipRecruiter Job Search is also the #1 rated job search app on iPhones, ZipRecruiter states. "At ZipRecruiter, we want to help make the job search process easier and even dare we say it, fun," Lamwatthananon says. "That's why the ZipRecruiter Job Search app is specifically designed to make things easier and less stressful, enabling quick job submissions with just the click of an emoji. As the use of mobile continues to rise, these trends will become more and more popular moving forward as we see both Millennials and Gen Z increasingly rely on technology to find and help expedite their job hunt. Now, you can also get notifications straight to your home screen with ZipRecruiter's app, which lets you know you've been selected for an interview by a potential employer."

2 LinkedIn LinkedIn LinkedIn is a great platform to not only post your work history, but also to network and look for a job. Blair Decembrele, LinkedIn Career Expert, has three primary thoughts on the topic, so take note. "First, if you don't have a LinkedIn profile, create one now," Decembrele tells Bustle. "Then, add your photo. Your photo is your virtual handshake, so upload a photo that aligns with your role as a professional, but that makes you approachable. Members who include a profile photo receive up to 21x more profile views. Next, it’s essential to add your current position and industry, and to list all past experience that may reflect your ability to execute and problem solve. Let hiring managers know what you're skilled at by adding skills to your LinkedIn profile." "Second, signal you're open to new opportunities by quietly turning on Open Candidates, available on your career preferences on the LinkedIn jobs tab," Decembrele says. "Also use the LinkedIn job search and set alerts for the companies and jobs you're interested in. That way, you'll receive personalized job recommendations daily from the 10+ million active job listings on LinkedIn, and you can even apply straight from your phone. Also, by following the companies you're most interested in, you’ll be the first to know of job openings." "Lastly, and most importantly, see what connections can help you find your way in," Decembrele says. "Did you know that 70 percent of people were hired at a company where they had a connection? Don’t underestimate the incredible power of your professional network and a casual conversation. Your connections or second degree connections can be key to finding your next job or career opportunity. LinkedIn also surfaces people you know within messaging when you're looking at a job listing or a company page to help you identify where you have an in."

3 Indeed Indeed With Indeed, you can look at millions of jobs from thousands of company job boards and websites. They call themselves the "World’s #1 Job Search site," and once you use the app, you'll see why. There are over 16 million jobs on the site, so before you say you can't find a job, think again. And it's not only jobs but internships, freelance work, and part-time openings, too. You can also apply directly through the app, as well as save jobs you'll apply to later.

4 Quickily Quickily Quickily is an up-and-coming app and calls itself "a Tinder for jobs mobile app with non-real-time video interviewing." If it's half as addictive as Tinder, it's bound to be a hit! And talk about efficient. Like Tinder and other swipe right dating apps, Quickily uses the same approach. Aside from swiping, you can chat and also receive QuickView interview requests from potential jobs. "I created Quickily because, as a millennial and somebody that hired for my family-owned restaurant, I have repeatedly seen how current hiring tools aren't sufficient for our generation," Jared Floyd, CEO of Quickily, tells Bustle. "Quickily’s target market is millennials and employers in industries such as hospitality, retail, and sales. Quickily will revolutionize how people find jobs and look through candidates because traditional recruiting apps/job boards fail to address the millennial market segment effectively."

5 Monster Monster With Monster, you can look through millions of job postings (not like you need to apply to that many!). Like other job apps, you'll create a profile and upload your resume, and you can also set filters, such as for a certain salary range. Plus, you can apply just by swiping right.

6 WayUp WayUp WayUp is another app to use during your job hunt. It connects college students and recent grads with jobs and internships, as well as career advice. Not only does the platform send you customized updates when a job is posted that matches your interests and qualifications, but it also tries to keep you in the loop as much as possible, including through its newsletters. You'll also find a ~ton~ of info on your potential employers, such as compensation, benefits, and other perks. The best part? You can apply for internships and jobs right from your phone! And, a LOT of its users actually get interviews, which is key, right?! Twenty-three percent of job applications result in an interview, according to WayUp, much higher than the industry standard of two percent, they say. Impressed? I am! "We've created a dedicated community of students and grads across the country since we launched WayUp in 2014," Liz Wessel, CEO of WayUp, tells Bustle. "I believe we will continue to be the go-to platform for millions of early-career professionals because we only show our users opportunities they are qualified for, deliver expert career advice, and also help our users get discovered by top companies across the country. We're not just there for you when you need a job — we're there to be your partner as you launch and grow your career."