If you're a freelancer, you know there's definitely a lot of perks, but there are some drawbacks, too. After all, without having a regular 9-to-5 job, certain things may fall to the wayside, from money management to carving out time to work out. But with the right apps can be lifesavers for freelancers.

Take SPENT Money, for instance. It allows users to manage personal and business expenses. Meaning, you can track and organize purchases, capture receipts, and submit expenses in real time. Plus, it gives you cash back deals for things like restaurants to travel bookings. "Our product is unique because it enables smarter spending, both on the personal and business sides," CEO and Founder Erno Tauriainen said in a press release announcing the app. "Users earn cash back on the products they're already buying, gain tips to better manage their finances and utilize tools to get the most out of every dollar. And we have exciting features coming. We'll be first in the market to introduce automatic cash back earning for SPENT Money users on their favorite brands of choice."

Here are seven additional apps freelancers should use, too, because take it from me: Freelancers can use all the help they can get.

1 TeuxDeux TeuxDeux To-do lists are everything when it comes to freelancing and juggling deadlines, right? But I bet you haven't see a to-do list like TeuxDeux before. For instance, say you make a to-do list for today, but you don't complete everything — those unfinished tasks are automatically moved to tomorrow. In addition, you can also create recurring to-do items, personally drag some to-dos to tomorrow, do voice-to-text, and so on. You can also make lists for the future, like "Places to visit" or "Books to read," which is equally helpful. You can get a 30-day free trial. Then, if you're into it, TeuxDeux is $2.99 per month or $23.99 per year. TeuxDeux is available on iOS here.

2 Timely Timely Just as critical as to-do lists is time management. Yes, you may dread the term, and you may dread the question, "So what did you do today?" even more so. However, with Timely, you'll know ~exactly~ what you did today, and every day, so the next time you or someone else wants to know, you'll have the answer right at your fingertips. The app combines scheduling and time tracking in one place. So, in essence, you plan out your days, i.e., you'll work on this marketing proposal from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, then x, y, and z the rest of the day. You're not just planning out your days, but also logging your time. You can also move blocks of time around — i.e., if you decide to have a conference call Monday morning and will then work on the marketing proposal Monday afternoon instead. The app's timers run for each block of time you've created — talk about holding you accountable! Then you can see how much time you've actually spent doing the said task versus how much time you blocked out for it. Plus, Timely is compatible with most calendars, so they're automatically imported into the app. Prices range from $7-59 per month, depending on which plan you choose. Timely is available on iOS here and Android here.

3 Freedom Do you wish you got less distracted when you're working? Say you're finishing up a job for a client and you're in the final stages of it, yet you keep getting distracted by Facebook or Instagram notifications — or just news pop-ups on your laptop or phone. With Freedom, you can disable the Internet so you'll be distraction-free. The app blocks content in apps, websites, and email so you can focus on what's most important — the paying client/work in front of you. And, TBH, how many people would be more efficient at work if they didn't get distracted by online "news" (whether that means someone's new Insta post or actual news). The app has a lot of cool features, such as allowing you to you create and edit block lists, scheduling your block sessions (yes, please!), and putting on Locked Mode so you cannot just take a "quick" break and get online again. Plus, you can sync all your devices to your Freedom settings. Though Freedom cannot block your phone calls or texts, and also cannot force you to not open an app, it CAN prevent apps, browsers, and email clients from getting new content. I know several freelancers who use it, and their productivity has skyrocketed, they've said. But you can only test it out for yourself to be sure. As for price, it varies depending on what package you purchase, and starts at $2.42 per month. Their Yearly ($2.42 per month) or Forever ($129 per year) plans are currently 40 percent off using the word FOCUS, their site states, so you may want to check that out. Freedom is available on iOS here and on Windows here.

4 Evernote Evernote Whether you're a freelance writer or PR pro, you can likely use an app to take notes in. With Evernote, not only can you sync these notes with your laptop, tablet, and computer, but you can also add links, checklists, attachments, you name it, to them. Audio recordings, too. And if you prefer to jot down some thoughts in the app by hand, go right ahead. The best part? All of it is searchable, even your handwritten notes. You can also use the app with other people, so everything will be in one place. In addition, the camera feature lets you scan and digitize documents, too, like business cards or that idea you drew on a napkin earlier. Plans range in price from free to $3.99 per month to $7.99 per month, depending on the features you need. Evernote is available on iOS here and Android here.

5 Shoeboxed Shoeboxed Don't you hate when you lose a receipt, especially a business one, like from a work lunch with a client or one for office supplies you bought? That's where Shoeboxed comes in. You can track receipts, mileage, and business cards all with the app. You just take a picture of the receipt, for instance, and the app does the rest of the work — it figures out the vendor, total amount, payment method, and date. And, it categorizes your receipts into the most common tax categories. As if those perks weren't enough, you can also create expense reports and send them straight from your phone. If you so choose, you can also export expenses to QuickBooks, Excel, and Xero, among other tools. Subscription packages vary from $15-69 per month, depending on how many documents you'll be scanning. You can also do a 30-day free trial. Shoeboxed is available on iOS here and Android here.

6 Aaptiv Aaptiv As a freelancer, you may think there's no time to work out — with all your deadlines, how can you? But Aaptiv makes it easy. The app helps you do cardio in short bursts, so there's no such thing as not having enough time to get in some running or crunches. There are hundreds of audio workout classes, so it's like having a personal trainer, as well as a playlist that gets you moving. Of course, you can choose the type of workout you want to do, from cycling to treadmill ones, and you have unlimited access to them all. Plus, then you can track your progress right in the app. Basically, the app can get your freelancer adrenaline going again. You can get a free trial for either seven or 30 days, then pay $9.99 or $8.33, respectively, when it's over. There are $99.99 per year and $399.99 lifetime memberships available, too. Aaptiv is available on iOS here and Android here.