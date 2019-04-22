The Best At-Home LED Masks For Any Budget, Because Banishing Acne Doesn't Mean Draining Your Bank Account
LED light therapy was once reserved for the hands of experts. But thanks to numerous skincare brands, you can now treat breakouts from the comfort of your own home — and for a fraction of the price. Some devices are full-on horror movie masks; others are handheld and perfect for popping in your suitcase. But the best at-home LED masks all have one thing in common: they actually work.
Unlike damaging UV light, LED light penetrates the skin using a longer wavelength, reports Get The Gloss. This helps — rather than hinders — skin cells, letting them heal and regenerate. "LED light therapy can stimulate collagen production, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles, as well as eliminate acne-causing bacteria, which improves skin clarity," dermatologist Dennis Gross told Well+Good. "There’s no pain or downtime, which is an added benefit."
The most common colours used in such masks are blue and red. The former has been clinically proven to kill the bacteria responsible for causing acne while the latter can help reduce redness. As a 2015 study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal explains, blue and red light is a popular and effective combination.
For the best results, use every day on a clean face. It may take a few weeks to see visible results, but good things come to those who wait. Here's a few at-home masks to choose from.
1. The Affordable Option
Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask
£59.99
£39.99
Boots
If you have mild to moderate acne and don't want to spend upwards of £100, Neutrogena's slightly scary mask is just the thing. It uses a combination of blue and red light therapy to destroy breakout-causing bacteria and tone down redness. According to a small-scale study carried out by the brand, 98 percent of users saw an improvement after 12 weeks of daily use.
2. The Bank Buster
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
£430
Cult Beauty
I know what you're thinking. Why would I spend over £400 on a Hannibal Lecter-esque mask? Being a person who happily bought the Dyson AirWrap, spending a considerable sum of money on beauty products is something I have weighed up in the past. What I have concluded is that something is only worth it if it's quick, easy, and potentially life-changing. Dennis Gross' mask is reportedly all three. It uses the most powerful blue light therapy allowed in at-home masks and combines that with red LEDs to banish acne, help discolouration, and tone skin. The brand's clinical study found a visible improvement in users' skin after 10 weeks of daily use. Plus, it comes with a USB charger and handy storage bag.
3. The Smart Choice
Foreo UFO Smart Mask
£249
Net-a-Porter
Foreo's handheld device is a little different to the other LED mask options. It aids absorption of the accompanying sheet mask by vibrating and contains three light therapy capabilities: red for anti-ageing, blue for anti-acne, and green for brightening. All in all, it's supposed to give you the effects of a 20-minute facial in just 90 seconds. And if you're wondering, UFO stands for Ur Future Obsession — not Unidentified Flying Object.
4. A Tech Overload
Neo Skin Rejuvenator Device
£199
Neo Elegance
Four technologies are used in Neo Elegance's handheld device. Blue and red LED light therapy fight existing breakouts while preventing future ones while ultrasound helps keep pores clean. A galvanic current will help your skincare products penetrate your skin while a massaging element adds a sense of relaxation. Move around your face for the best effect.
5. The Most Colourful Of Them All
Project E Beauty LED Photon Therapy Mask
£99
Amazon
Seven LED colours are used in Project E Beauty's mask. Each is designed to offer a different benefit, so expect some acne-busting, pore-shrinking, and dark spot-fading. The brand recommends starting on the lowest power setting and using the mask for 10 to 15 minutes. From there, you can work your way up to higher settings if you and your skin desire.
If you have infected or broken skin, it's best to consult a doctor or dermatologist before using an LED mask. But thankfully, they are suitable for all skin types.