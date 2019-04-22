LED light therapy was once reserved for the hands of experts. But thanks to numerous skincare brands, you can now treat breakouts from the comfort of your own home — and for a fraction of the price. Some devices are full-on horror movie masks; others are handheld and perfect for popping in your suitcase. But the best at-home LED masks all have one thing in common: they actually work.

Unlike damaging UV light, LED light penetrates the skin using a longer wavelength, reports Get The Gloss. This helps — rather than hinders — skin cells, letting them heal and regenerate. "LED light therapy can stimulate collagen production, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles, as well as eliminate acne-causing bacteria, which improves skin clarity," dermatologist Dennis Gross told Well+Good. "There’s no pain or downtime, which is an added benefit."

The most common colours used in such masks are blue and red. The former has been clinically proven to kill the bacteria responsible for causing acne while the latter can help reduce redness. As a 2015 study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal explains, blue and red light is a popular and effective combination.

For the best results, use every day on a clean face. It may take a few weeks to see visible results, but good things come to those who wait. Here's a few at-home masks to choose from.