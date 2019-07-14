The Best Bags To Carry Your Dog In This Summer — No Matter How Big Or Small They Are

When it comes to finding the perfect vessel for schlepping precious cargo, there are arguably fewer hunts more important than tracking down the perfect bag to carry your dog in. For New Yorkers, this is essential: Non-service and non-law enforcement animals must be in a bag in order to board the subway. For others, it's just good to have the option to scoop your pup into a bag at the end of a long day.

Sure, you could opt for the traditional carrier, but if you're in a place like NYC that allows owners a little more flexibility about what you use to transport your pet, why not go for something a little trendier? In addition to being the perfect vessels for your pup, all of the bags below also make for cool everyday accessories, even if there's no furry friend inside.

Bustle partnered with Animal Haven, an animal shelter in NYC, to show off some of the best bags to carry your pooch around in all summer. (PS: Some of these dogs are still available for adoption at the time of publishing, and there are plenty of other sweeties on the site.)

The Canvas Tote

Proenza Schouler top and boots, Ulla Johnson jeans, Raen sunglasses, Dior bag.

A canvas tote with a flat bottom is truly ideal for carrying around your pup. They're easy to carry, and give small- or medium-sized dogs plenty of room to sit, without adding too much extra bulk to your ensemble.

More Ways To Get The Look

Boat and Tote, Open-Top, $34.95, L.L.Bean | The Canvas Transport Tote, $68, Madewell | Tie-Dye Fabric Bucket Bag, $39.90, Zara | Baggu Cloud Bag, $52, ban.do | Canvas Tote, $34.99, Old Navy | Sole Society Oversize Millie Stripe Print Tote, $64.95, Nordstrom

The Floppy Duffel

ReDone dress., Prada courtesy of 24 Sèvres shirt, Proenza Schouler boots, Acne Studios courtesy of MyTheresa bag. ReDone dress, Prada courtesy of 24 Sèvres shirt, Proenza Schouler boots, Acne Studios courtesy of MyTheresa bag.

Got a bigger pet? A slouchy duffel is your best bet. They're generally made for carrying around bigger loads, so you don't need to worry about the strap failing you halfway through a commute. Plus, the super-soft material makes for a comfy ride.

More Ways To Get The Look

Classic Weekender Bag, $185, Cuyana | Modern Duffle Bag, $80, Adidas | Itska Duffel Bag, $159, Kipling | Blue Abstract Wave Duffle Bag, $86, Society6 | Landon Carryall, $215, Dagne Dover | Novel Duffle, $89.99, Herschel

The Structured Purse

Mansur Gavriel bag, Rosie Assoulin coat, Chanel pants. Rosie Assoulin coat, Chanel pants, Mansur Gavriel bag, Oscar de la Renta shoes.

Owners of small dogs have plenty of options, since their pet will fit inside most average-sized purses. Look for one with a fabric lining, so it'll be easier to clean off hair and any leftovers from dirty paws.

More Ways To Get The Look

Salloum Tote, $260, Sonya Lee | Shopper, $24.99, H&M | Denmark Unlined Leather Tote, $178, Whistles | Animal Embossed Shopper Bag, $49.90, Zara | The Abroad Tote Bag, $198, Madewell | GUESS Jeana Status Satchel, $118, Macy's

The Oversized Straw Bag

Gucci top, skirt, scarf, Oscar de la Renta shoes, Poolside Bags bag.

Gucci top and skirt, Oscar de la Renta shoes, Poolside Bags bag.

Huge straw bags are having a moment, which is great news for owners of big dogs as they head off to the beach. Again, you'll want to look for one with a lining, or lay down a towel to make the ride as comfortable as possible for your pet.

More Ways To Get The Look

Grand French Market Tote, $150, Garden Inspired Living | Becasa Grande Isle Moroccan Tote, $85, Etsy | Extra-Large French Market Storage Basket, $72, Food52

The Plastic Tote

Victor Glemaud top and skirt, Versace bag.

The biggest benefit of carrying your pup around in a bag made of plastic? It's so easy to clean. Plus, you can use the same bag for any summer concerts you hit up.

More Ways To Get The Look

Shade & Shore Translucent Tote Bag, $14.99, Target | ASOS DESIGN Oversized Tote Bag In Iridescent, $56, ASOS | Loeffler Randall Marlena Pieced Tote Bag, $295, Shopbop | My Eye Candy Tote, $34.99, Fashion Nova | Malibu Skye Large Clear Carryall Tote, $40, Nordstrom | Clear Shopper Bag, $34, Missguided

Photographer: Tory Rust

Stylist: Gabrielle Prescod

Hair: Isaac Davidson using Bumble & bumble Thickening Spray at the industry artist mgmt

Makeup: Olivia Barad using Kevyn Aucoin Beauty at the industry artist mgmt

Nails: Miss Pop

Model: Selena Sloane

Dogs courtesy of Animal Haven