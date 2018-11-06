Let's say you have a partner, friend, or relative who is an absolute beauty fiend but is also super super fussy when it comes to the products they use. What are you supposed to buy come December time? Well, beauty box subscriptions can be the perfect festive present.

They're an ironclad way not to mess up your gift. After all, who wouldn't want a box filled with five luxurious goodies? Not only do subscription services like this give you the chance to present someone with a gift every month but they also allow your loved one to try out a bunch of new products before they commit to the full-sized version.

It's not just make-up that's included. Several beauty boxes feature skincare, body, and haircare products from seriously expensive brands. And if the person you're buying for is into nails and/or perfume, there's a box for that too.

Some are admittedly a lot more expensive than others. There's an easy way around that at Christmas. Example: if you're buying for your mum, you could band together with your siblings and splash out on a real treat. But if you're unable to spend a lot or don't have anyone to share the cost with, there are plenty of affordable boxes to subscribe to with some starting from just £10 a month.

Here's some of the very best available in the UK right now.

1 Birchbox birchboxuk on Instagram Birchbox is one of the most highly rated beauty boxes around. You can gift someone a box for three, six, or 12 months. Each month, they will receive five products from the worlds of make-up, skincare, body, and haircare. Prices start from £30 for a three month subscription and range up to £110 for a yearlong one. Birchbox has just announced a special collaboration with new Disney film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The November box sticks to the theme of the fantastical film and includes everything from sleep masks to shimmering eyeshadow. For December, Birchbox will release an extra special festive box filled with the ultimate in self-care goodies.

2 Mintd mintdbox on Instagram For those who prefer true luxury, try Mintd. The monthly box contains four to five full-sized products that are usually worth well over £100. Skincare must-haves from Neom Organics and Skyn Iceland have featured in the most recent box. You can choose a three, six, or 12 month plan or can opt for a one-off box. It's not cheap, starting from £70 a month but is well worth the price for a true skincare fanatic.

3 Glossybox Glossybox is another subscription service you've probably heard of. Just like the others, you can buy a subscription for three, six, or 12 months or try out one on a rolling monthly basis. Every single box contains five beauty products worth over £50 and the company loves to centre almost every one on a specific theme. It's super affordable at just £10 a month and has won the favour of brands including 3INA, Rimmel, and Crabtree & Evelyn along with plenty of under-the-radar names you or your loved one will be dying to try out.

4 Powder Powder More of a drawer than a box, Powder was launched in early 2015 by notable beauty editors. It doesn't work on a subscription basis but instead allows you to buy whichever box you fancy. A new one releases each month with each containing a mixture of skincare, make-up, perfume, and haircare products. Hugo Boss, Nip & Fab, Nails Inc, and Rodial are the kind of names to expect from this £40 wonder.

5 Cohorted cohorted on Instagram Cohorted's boxes are some of the most elegant on the market. Showcasing a secret selection of products inside a luxurious black box, it'll set you back £35 per month. Quite a few of the most expensive brands around — think Sunday Riley, Illamasqua, Clinique, and Nars — have been included in recent boxes. Expect to receive a nice range of lip and eye products along with face masks, fragrances, and serums.

6 LoveLula LoveLula Fans of all things natural will be glad to know that a beauty box exists to cater for this ever-growing community. Each monthly box from LoveLula costs £13.95 and there is the option to pay upfront for three or six months or a year. Usually, between four and five skincare and make-up products are included from moisturisers and exfoliators to more niche items such as lash oils and vegan serums.

7 The Pip Box The Pip Box is an alternative cruelty-free option. For just £20 a month, you can gift someone up to five vegan-friendly beauty products. (Three, six and 12 month subscriptions are also available.) The company donates 50p from each box to Animal Free Research UK. Mindful relaxation is the ethos of the brand. A recent box focused on self-care with another choosing products promoting energy and wellbeing.

8 Meebox meeboxuk on Instagram Nails often get left out of beauty boxes. Cue Meebox. According to the company, it's the only nail art-themed box. Each quarterly treat contains three full-sized nail varnishes along with nail treatments and nail art tools. You can pick up the new box for £30. Each of the previous themes are also available to buy online.

9 Secret Scent Box secretscentbox on Instagram Sometimes, you need to try a perfume out before you commit to it. And not many of us have the funds to buy a bottle every few weeks. Secret Scent Box will send you, a family member, or a friend a selection of three miniature designer fragrances every single month. The letterbox-sized parcel also comes in a men's aftershave version. One month will cost you £15 with discounted boxes available if you choose to choose a six or 12 month subscription.